Kadyn Bourgeois, Delcambre
Kadyn Bourgeois, Delcambre
The Panthers might have lost against Pope John Paul II last week, but all signs point to Delcambre’s rebuild being ahead of schedule. With 176 yards and two TDs from 20 carries, Bourgeois led the Panthers’ offense for the third straight week.
Chris Green, Catholic High
The Catholic High defense did the impossible for a second time this season, rallying back from an early deficit to seal a dramatic win over Erath. Green dominated on defense, ending the night with four solo tackles, five assists, and 2.5 tackles for loss in addition to a blocked punt and a quarterback sack.
Ethan Leblanc, Hanson Memorial
Hanson Memorial was another Teche Area team that kept up a perfect record last week, defeating Westminster 46-20 to move to 3-0 on the season. Senior running back Ethan LeBlanc racked up over 200 combined yards against the Crusaders, going for 158 yards and two TDs as a receiver and adding an additional 54 yards from four carries.
Kylon Polk, Loreauville
Loreauville’s undefeated streak came to an end against Vermilion Catholic last week, but junior Kylon Polk kept the team in the game until the very end. Polk gobbled up a loose ball in the opening quarter, returning the fumble for a 53-yard touchdown to give Loreauville the lead and ended the game with 94 yards from nine receptions.
Amari Simon, Westgate
The Westgate Tigers turned to their defense to overcome a skilled Evangel team on Friday. Simon and the rest of the Tiger defense forced five turnovers from Evangel, giving the Westgate offense every opportunity to increase the score and move to a perfect 3-0 record. Simon, playing several positions on both offense and defense, personified Antoine’s “next man up” mentality with several important plays on both sides of the ball.
Kaden Zenon, St. Martinville
St. Martinville picked up their first win of the season against Breaux Bridge, with Zenon coming alive against the Tigers’ heated rivals to find the endzone with both his arm and his feet. With five total TDs, Zenon ended the night with 188 passing yards and 119 rushing yards.
Female Athlete of the Week
Riley Antoine, Westgate
Junior Riley Antoine led the Westgate volleyball team to their second win of the season last week, a 3-1 victory over Abbeville. Head coach Jenny Gonsoulin credits Antoine with two hits, five “dinks”, 25 passes to target and seven aces last week.
Addison Boudreaux, Acadiana Christian
Boudreaux did it all last week for the Lady Lions, racking up an impressive 72 assists, 14 digs, 10 kills and nine aces across three games. ACS defeated Open Door Christian Academy in a district double-header to improve to 6-3 on the season.
Saniya Raheem, Catholic High
Saniya Raheem might still be a junior, but the explosive hitter played like a pro for the Lady Panthers last week in both standard play and at the annual Catholic League Tournament in New Orleans. Raheem ended the week with 58 kills, 60 digs, 12 aces, three blocks and one assist against some of the toughest competition in the state.
