- Dedrick Latulas, Westgate Track and Field
Latulas once again excelled in the triple jump, placing 1st at the Mobile Challenge of Champions with a distance of 46’ 9.5”. Latulas placed first at the LHSAA State Meet last year and is already looking like he will be making another trip to the podium in May. The La. Tech commit has also racked up several other 1st place finishes this season, including in the 110-meter hurdles, the 4x200-meter relay and the long jump.
- Morgan Davenport, NISH Track and Field
Davenport is one of just a handful of NISH athletes who was able to repeat their 1st place performances at the annual Tabasco Relays last week. Davenport won 1st place in girls discus at the Panther Relays earlier in the month and picked up her second gold medal at the Tabasco Relays.
- Riley White, Catholic High Softball
White’s phenomenal batting guided the Lady Panthers to three huge wins last week, including a 20-13 slugfest against Vermilion Catholic. In just three games, White added 10 RBIs to her season total. An 11-4 win over St. Martinville and an 18-7 win over U-High allowed Catholic High to close out the week with a 13-15 record.
- Jack Chauvin, Catholic High Baseball
CHS Senior Jack Chauvin didn’t seem to mind the pressure when the Panthers traveled to face No. 1 seed Delcambre in the DIstrict 8-2A tournament. With five strikeouts, Chauvin dominated from the mound and kept Delcambre out of the game. The Panthers have improved their record dramatically in recent weeks, moving to 9-14 on the season and sitting in the No. 13 spot in Select Division III.
- Alyssa Soileau, Loreauville Softball
After losing 3-1 to Beau Chene in the opening game of the Buckeye Tournament, Soileau returned to the circle against Logansport to secure an 18-3 win to end the tournament on a high note. Soileau has pitched over 100 innings so far this season, facing 478 batters and recording 88 strikeouts. The victory moved the Lady Tigers to 19-8 on the season, retaining their No. 4 spot in Non-Select Division III.