Latulas once again excelled in the triple jump, placing 1st at the Mobile Challenge of Champions with a distance of 46’ 9.5”. Latulas placed first at the LHSAA State Meet last year and is already looking like he will be making another trip to the podium in May. The La. Tech commit has also racked up several other 1st place finishes this season, including in the 110-meter hurdles, the 4x200-meter relay and the long jump.



