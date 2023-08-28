Westgate QB Jaboree Antoine impressed during his short appearance in the Tigers’ jamboree contest against Tioga last week. Antoine struggled at the beginning of last season to adapt to the unfamiliar position, but has quickly grown into one of the area’s top QBs with the ability to hurt defenses with both his arm and his feet.
Steven Blanco, St. Martinville
The Tigers made the most of what they were given when St. Martinville faced off against Southside in the annual Kiwanis Jamboree in Lafayette. Blanco ended last season as one of the state’s best rushers (2,300+ yards, 30+ TDs) and will look to do even better in his senior season. Against Southside, Blanco racked up 46 yards from four carries for two TDs in the 21-20 win.
Charlie Dartez, Highland Baptist
Dartez is a true jack of all trades for the Bears, putting in several shifts all across the field in his career at Highland. This season, the senior will once again play both fullback and linebacker and will certainly be one of Highland’s most influential players in the ‘23 season.
Traville Frederick, Jeanerette
Tulane commit Traville Frederick’s diving catch on the Loreauville 2-yard line proved to be the most crucial play of the night as Jeanerette outlasted Loreauville 6-0 in the final game of the Iberia Parish Sugarcane Jamboree. Frederick has added quite a bit of size to his impressive frame but hasn’t seemed to lose any of his explosiveness. Expect big things from the big man this year.
Ty Olivier, Acadiana Christian
Olivier led the Lions to a 20-8 win over the then-undefeated Southwest Louisiana. Despite allowing an early TD, Olivier and the Lions rallied back to score 20 unanswered points to secure the win. Olivier ended the game with 204 total yards and three touchdowns.