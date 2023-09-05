Vote now for Male Athlete of the Week
Vote now for Female Athlete of the Week
Marques Austin, Catholic High
With an injury crisis hitting Catholic High, the Panthers turned to senior Marques Austin in their Week 1 contest against Vermilion Catholic, and he delivered. With 123 total yards, including 60 yards from 10 carries, the senior helped CHS rally back from 14-0 to even the score at halftime.
Trevor Dooley, Loreauville
After suffering an injury that kept him on the bench for his junior season, Trevor Dooley made the most of his opportunities when he took the field on Thursday. Going 4 for 12 for 60 yards and two touchdowns would be impressive enough for his first varsity start, but Dooley also put in a shift on defense, breaking up several dangerous passes and providing the team with extra depth in the midst of a cramping crisis that affected most of the team.
Tavias Gordon, Westgate
Gordon’s opening game of his junior season went as well as he could’ve hoped. With 148 rushing yards, Gordon provided the Tigers with an offensive threat to compliment their wide array of passing options. Gordon made the most of his opportunities against NISH, scoring twice and averaging 21 yards per carry.
Allen Hamilton, NISH
The Bayou Bowl didn’t go the way that senior QB Allen Hamilton would have hoped, but it would be hard to blame him for it. With 67 passing yards and one touchdown, Hamilton did the best he could behind an inexperienced line that will surely get better as the season goes on. Keep an eye out for Hamilton’s connection with his WR brother, Synjaya, and junior RB Shanga Charles as NISH travels to District 3-5A rival Sam Houston this week.
Lynkon Romero, Erath
Romero is one of the most technically sound QBs in the Teche Area and he proved it in the Bobcats' Week 1 contest against Loreauville. Building a quick 14-0 lead from two TD passes, Romero did well to find his receivers behind an inexperienced offensive line. With four touchdown passes and a six-yard run to score Erath’s fifth, Romero kept the Bobcats in the game until the final minutes.
Female Athlete of the Week
Ava Armentor, Highland Baptist
The Lady Bears have a stacked schedule this season but it hasn’t seemed to phase senior hitter Ava Armentor. The dual-sport standout recorded 22 digs, 34 kills and two aces against Lafayette and Cecilia, leading the team to a dramatic 3-1 win over the Lady Bulldogs.
Ira'Onse Batiste, Westgate
Batiste and the rest of the Lady Tigers haven't won a game yet this season, but a five-set thriller against Delcambre showed that this isn't a group to write off. With eight blocks, five touches, three kills and a 100% pass to target percentage, Batiste leads the team so far this season.
Kennedi Broussard, Acadiana Christian
With their second hitter out with an injury, the Lady Lions’ offense was almost entirely funneled through Broussard, who managed nine kills, four digs and one ace against a strong Alexandria Homeschool team.
Madison Broussard, Catholic High
Broussard must have taken Catholic High’s early loss to ESA personally as the junior answered back with 50 kills, eight blocks, 10 aces and nine digs to move the Lady Panthers to an impressive 5-1 record following a perfect showing at the Ascension Episcopal tournament in support of the Lega-C Foundation.
