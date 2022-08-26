Crill_Spring
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State offensive coordinator Cody Crill has resigned his position.

Head coach Brad Laird made the announcement Sunday. Laird also announced offensive line coach Beau Blair will assume offensive coordinator duties.



