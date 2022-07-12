The 2022 Cowboy Caravan will kick-off its four-stop tour on Tuesday in Sulphur at the West-Cal Arena & Events Center from 6-8 p.m.
McNeese Director of Athletics Heather Schroyer and first-year head football coach Gary Goff will be two of the featured speakers at all four stops which also includes the Bayou Brewing Company in Houston on Thursday, Southwest Beverage in Lake Charles on July 19 and at the Petroleum Club in Lafayette on July 21. All times will be 6-8 p.m. Head coaches from all sports will speak at selected
McNeese ticket office personnel will be on site at all four events to sell football season tickets as well as the first-of-its-kind 337 Package which includes a football reserved season ticket as well as men's and women's basketball, baseball and softball season ticket all for just $337.
All fans and alumni are invited to the free Cowboy Caravan stops to visit with and listen to the coaches speak about their upcoming seasons. Refreshments will be provided.
2022 Cowboy Caravan Schedule and Coach Lineup:
Tuesday, July 12 - Sulphur, La. (West-Cal Arena & Events Center) - AD Heath Schroyer, Head Football Coach Gary Goff, Head Volleyball Coach Sasha Karelov; Head Men's Basketball Coach John Aiken; Head Tennis Coach Gabrielle Moore
Thursday, July 14 - Houston, Texas (Bayou Brewing Company) - AD Heath Schroyer, Head Football Coach Gary Goff, Head Baseball Coach Justin Hill, Head Softball Coach James Landreneau, Head Track & Field/XC Head Coach Brendon Gilroy
Tuesday, July 19 - Lake Charles, La. (Southwest Beverage) - AD Heath Schroyer, Head Football Coach Gary Goff, Head Women's Basketball Coach Lynn Kennedy, Head Men's Basketball Coach John Aiken, Head Soccer Coach Drew Fitzgerald, Head Volleyball Coach Sasha Karelov
Thursday, July 21 - Lafayette, La. (Petroleum Club) - AD Heath Schroyer, Head Football Coach Gary Goff, Head Baseball Coach Justin Hill, Head Softball Coach James Landreneau, Head Women's Basketball Coach Lynn Kennedy