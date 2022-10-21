The Catholic High volleyball team had its three-match winning streak snapped at home on Tuesday against a powerhouse senior-laden Westminster Christian Academy squad, but head coach Gary Westcott was able to draw on some positive aspects.
His young squad, which includes only three seniors, was on fire in a first set that the Lady Panthers won 25-16.
CHS (19-11) proceeded to take a 16-11 lead in the second set before relinquishing the lead and eventually succumbing in four sets.
“Like I told the girls, we came out and punched them in the face,” Westcott said. “We did a great job. We were executing well, and the energy level was extremely high. We beat them pretty handily in the first set.
“The second set was close. It was going back and forth, then we had a little dip where they had a five-point run. That really was the difference in that game, that one little rotation. But it was back and forth. It was really a well-played match.”
CHS statistical leaders included Madilyn Clause (22 digs), Madison Broussard (10 kills), Anna Kate Minvielle (seven kills), Olivia Cestia (six kills), Laura Lipari (11 assists, 12 digs), and Reece Molbert (11 digs, 15 assists).
Clause, Lipari and Cestia are seniors, while Minvielle, Broussard and Molbert are sophomores. Eighth grade outside hitter Amelie Trappey and sophomore outside hitter Saniya Raheem are also standout performers for CHS, which holds the LHSAA Division III No. 9 power rating.
“In sets three and four, our energy got sucked away from us,” Westcott said of Tuesday’s match, which ended with a score of 25-16, 23-25, 11-25, 14-25. “We didn’t execute well. We started playing the blame game with each other and didn’t come together as a team.
“It’s been like that all year, honestly. We’ve played extremely well and then we have little dips where, if things aren’t going our way, we get frustrated easily. That’s a sign of our youth, but it’s something we need to overcome this close to the playoffs.”
The Lady Panthers are 2-0 in District 4-III with upcoming league matches against Abbeville (5-9, 0-3) and St. Martinville (8-17, 2-1).
CHS will tune up for the playoffs with non-district matches against Southside (17-8) and Acadiana Renaissance Charter (6-23), as well as the Episcopal School of Academy Halloween Tournament, which features top teams in the state across all five divisions.
“We’ve had some big wins,” Westcott said. “We beat Ascension Episcopal a couple of times. We’re pretty much right where I thought we’d be right now.
“Division III got extremely tough when all those teams from Division IV moved up. I knew we’d be a top eight team. I hope we finish the regular season as a top eight team, but we have to play more consistently. Consistency has been our weakness.”