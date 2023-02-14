The New Iberia Recreation Department’s Junior NBA league is off to a great start, and the competition is only getting better as each week passes.
The league, which is a pilot program between local recreation departments at the New Orleans Pelicans, features nearly 120 local athletes ranging in ages from 6 to 14 years old.
Thirteen teams have competed against each other for five weeks so far, with games being played at both the City Park and West End Park.
Following the fifth week of games, several league leaders have already risen to the top.
In the 6-7 year old bracket, the Hawks are leading with a 4-1 record. The Lakers lead the 8-9 year old bracket with a 6-0 record. The largest bracket, for 10-13 year olds, is led by the Kings, who have a 7-0 record. The Atchafalaya led the oldest bracket with a 4-1 record.
Week 1’s scoring leaders were Reeker Paul, Walker Ditch and Brock Mitchell, who each scored 14 points.
Week 2’s scoring leaders were Paxton Knatt, Tori Knatt, Ashton Mitchell and Ke’Shawn Mark. Each player scored 14 points in Week 2.
Week 3’s scoring leaders were Kcon and Major Lancelin, who each scored 16 points.
Week 4’s scoring leaders were Demilo Joseph and Hale Guilbeau, who each scored 17 points.
Week 5’s scoring leader was Tori Knatt, who scored an amazing 30 points in the Pelican’s 35-32 loss.
As the league continues, representatives from the NBA and New Orleans Pelicans are expected to pay a visit to New Iberia to witness action alongside Pelicans mascot Pierre the Pelican.
Below is the current bracket standings through Week 5.