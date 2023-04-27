Highland Baptist Christian School senior Kiara Comeaux isn’t planning to slow down anytime soon.
At the District 7-1A meet she took home gold medals in the 100-meters, 200-meters, 400-meters and the long jump.
On Tuesday, Comeaux replicated her performance at the Region II-1A meet at New Iberia Senior High.
With first place finishes in 100-meters, 200-meters and 400-meters and a second-place finish in the long jump, Comeaux was once again named outstanding female athlete as well as the top female track athlete.
With a heap of medals and awards to her name, many fans would assume that Comeaux has been competing with the track and field team for years. As a basketball star, Comeaux competed in a few meets last year but was unable to complete the season. This year, she’s fully focused.
“It feels great to know that I was able to achieve it,” Comeaux said of her MVP award. “It came with a lot of work, though, but as long as I put the work in for it that’s all that matters. It wasn’t easy, but I’m happy and thankful that I achieved it.”
For Comeaux, the hard work isn’t just balancing a grueling practice schedule with her academics and work, it’s also a battle to be the best that she can be.
“With having to work a job and do all the schoolwork, it’s hard to balance all that with practice. I get only 20 or 30 minutes at each practice so I try to get a quick run-through either in the long jump or block work. My coaches and I try to get as much done as possible but we know that for state I’ll need to do more so we’re trying to get in as much work as possible.”
“This year I had a long talk with my family and my coaches and told them that this year was going to be my year. I wanted to come back from everything that I had been through. I got closer to God this year and apologized to myself for having self-pity and doubt. I would quit at times, I even wanted to quit track this year, so I spoke to my coaches about it and we worked through it.”
Comeaux is on the right track, advancing to the Class 1A state meet in four events. With tough competition in every event, Comeaux said she just wants to make the podium and doesn’t care much about which medal is around her neck.
“I’m just hoping to finish between first and third,” she said. “I know it’s going to take a lot of work because the state meet has the best competitors, but as long as I’m somewhere between first and third, that’s all that matters. I just want to get on the podium.”
Success on the track isn’t the only benefit for Comeaux, who said competing with her basketball teammates on the track and field team allows her to spend her final weeks in Louisiana with those who matter to her the most.
“I know that I’ll have to leave soon for college so I’m trying my hardest to spend time with them and build more memories,” Comeaux said. “I’m taking every picture with them that I can.”
Comeaux wasn’t the only Highland Baptist athlete to punch their tickets to Baton Rouge.
Distance runners Tyler Blissett, Neil Mason, Ella Blake and Amelia Perello each advanced in their events, while Maegan Champagne took home gold in the girls pole vault and bronze in the girls 800-meters.
Jeanerette’s Kelby Guillory advanced in both the high jump and the triple jump.
Centerville’s Milton Schexnayder won a state title in discus last season and looks a likely candidate for a repeat performance, taking home hold medals in both discus and shot put events at the regional meet.
The Highland Baptist girls team was runner up at the regional meet. Hanson Memorial's boys team placed first.
Below is a list of Teche-area athletes advancing to the state meet in May.
Position, Name, School, Time/Distance
Boys 800-meters
2 Tyler Blissett HBCS 2:01.66
3 Neil Mason HBCS 2:08.66
Boys 1600-meters
1 Tyler Blissett HBCS 4:45.49
3 Neil Mason HBCS 4:51.93
Boys 3200-meters
1 Tyler Blissett HBCS 10:23.74
3 Neil Mason HBCS 11:13.12
Boys 110-meter hurdles
1 Gabe Baker HM 15.83
Boys 300-meter hurdles
2 Dallas Halligan HM 43.39
Boys 4x100-meter relay
1 Hanson Memorial 44.25
Boys high jump
1 Kelby Guillory Jeanerette 6-04
Boys triple jump
3 Kelby Guillory Jeanerette 41-00
Boys pole vault
1 John Uze HM 10-00
3 Nathan Adams HM 10-00
Boys discus
1 Milton Schexnayder Centerville 143-08
2 Jamari Ayrow Centerville 121-05
3 Justin Suire HBCS 119-00
Boys javelin
1 Reid Lovell HM 172-04
2 Traville Frederick Jeanerette 148-08
Boys shot put
1 Milton Schexnayder Centerville 47-00
2 Jamari Ayrow Centerville 42-07.75
3 Javonte Williams Jeanerette 39-10
Girls 100-meters
1 Kiara Comeaux HBCS 12.56
Girls 200-meters
1 Kiara Comeaux HBCS 26.14
Girls 400-meters
1 Kiara Comeaux HBCS 59.75
Girls 800-meters
3 Maegan Champagne HBCS 2:43.54
Girls 1600-meters
1 Ella Blake HBCS 5:47.11
3 Amelia Perello HBCS 6:00.98
Girls 3200-meters
1 Ella Blake HBCS 12:54.04
2 Amelia Perello HBCS 13:28.14
Girls high jump
2 Hilary Pillaro HM 5-00
Girls long jump
2 Kiara Comeaux HBCS 17-07.50
Girls pole vault
1 Maegan Champagne HBCS 10-00
Girls javelin
3 Addie Lovell HM 118-11
Region II-2A Track and Field Meet
Several Teche-area teams found success at the Region II-2A track and field meet at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Tuesday.
Catholic High’s Javon Brown took first place in the boys shot put event, Loreauville’s Braylee Derouen took home gold in the girls javelin, and West St. Mary’s Jkaylon Carter placed first in the boys triple jump.
Athletes who advanced to the state meet are as follows:
Position, Name, Time/Distance
Delcambre
Girls 110-meter hurdles
2 Emma Smith 16.12
Boys 400-meters
2 Gykel Bessard 51.59
Girls 400-meters
2 Amiyah Decuire 1:01.34
Girls high jump
2 Emma Smith 5-02
Boys high jump
3 Kyle Bourgeois 6-00
Catholic High
Boys discus
2 Drew Desormeaux 130-04
Boys shot put
1 Javon brown 43-09
Franklin Senior High
Boys 200-meters
2 ZaMarion Webber 22.55
Girls long jump
3 Teryn Robinson 17-03
West St. Mary
Girls high jump
3 Jaci Doucette 5-00
Boys triple jump
1 Jkaylon Carter 41-06
Loreauville
Girls javelin
1 Braylee Derouen 109-06