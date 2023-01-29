Kiara Comeaux picked an opportune time to play one of the best games of her career.
With Baton Rouge Community College coaches in attendance, the 5-foot-7 senior scored 19 points to accompany eight assists, five rebounds, five steals and a block in Highland Baptist's 70-54 rout of Central Catholic on Thursday.
Comeaux's showing earned her a scholarship from BRCC and helped the Bears move to 15-8 overall, 7-0 in District 7-1A.
"The college coaches were very impressed with Kiara's court vision and her versatility," HBCS coach Carol Sensley said. "She can score off the dribble. She passed the ball well, rebounded it well, and knocked down the 3-pointer when we needed it. They were impressed with how she shot the 3-pointer with confidence."
The Bears led 20-17 after one quarter M'Kiyiah Olivier found her groove in the second quarter, draining 4 of 5 from beyond the arc to stretch the halftime lead to 39-28.
Olivier, who scored 18 points on six 3-pointers in the first half, finished with a game-high 27 points. She calmly drilled a 35-foot jumper at the buzzer in the second quarter.
"I was happy because it gave us three extra points, but it was just a regular shot," she said. "I was excited because, for a while, I haven't been shooting as well.
"I guess I'm back now."
Central Catholic (17-5, 6-2), which was led by point guard Laurielle Bias' 17 points, turned things around in the third quarter. Bias' bucket with a little over two minutes remaining in the third put the Eagles ahead 45-43.
The Eagles took their final lead (51-49) on a basket from 5-foot-11 post Angel Gleason to open the fourth quarter. The Bears assumed control at that point, scoring 19 of the game's next 20 points for a commanding 68-52 lead.
"I knew it was going to be a high-scoring game," Sensley said. "Central Catholic has been putting up some points. We can put up a lot of points.
"We talked about it being a game of runs. When they made their run, we didn't panic. We started defending and executing better. We started trapping harder. We know that our defense sparks our offense."
Jade Oliney scored 16 points for the Eagles, but the 5-foot-7 sophomore fouled out on a four-point play. Comeaux stole the ball and drew a foul from Oliney, which was immediately followed by a technical foul. Comeaux and Olivier each sank two free throws.
"Our team bonded before the game," Comeaux said. "All day, we talked about this game. We had our minds right. We played team ball with the way we shared the ball equally, and our coaches were right there beside us."
Logan Boutte scored 11 points. The freshman came off the bench and hit her first three shots. Yvette Olivier added 7 points. Madison Clark had 10 rebounds, four steals and two blocks with two points.
"We've been talking about putting together a complete game," Sensley said. "Bpth offensively and defensively. As a team, we passed the ball well. We saw the floor well.
"M'Kiyiah showed what she can do. With the 3-pointer, when she's feeling it and relaxed, she can really do it. Then they took the 3-pointer away, so she penetrated and found the gaps."
The Bears were back on the grind less than 24 hours later against visiting Hanson Memorial. HBCS earned a 46-42 lead to effectively secure the district championship.
The Bears (16-8, 8-0) have league games remaining against Vermilion Catholic (8-10, 3-4) and Covenant Christian (12-8, 2-4). In the first round of district play, the Bears beat those opponents by a combined 42 points.