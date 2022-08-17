Purchase Access

Gulf State Wrestling held its Summer Slam 6 event on Saturday, August 13 to benefit the New Iberia Senior High baseball team.

In front of a packed crowd at the West St. Mary Rec Center, performers dazzled fans with high-flying moves and bone-crunching slams.



