A 3-7 season for the Wolfpack led into a summer of excitement as former Catholic High coach Brent Indest announced his decision to return to the sidelines as head coach at West St. Mary.
The buzz quickly turned to concern however, as Indest left for Lakeshore after only a few weeks of summer workouts. Former ACS coach Dwight Fage, who had taken the job as Indest’s No. 2, was promoted to the head coaching position and tasked with steadying an already unsteady ship.
The Wolfpack picked up a couple of impressive wins last season, a 42-0 shutout against North Central and a 26-0 victory over Jeanerette, but a long run of losses in district play ended in a 49-0 loss to Loreauville in the LHSAA Class 2A playoffs.
This season, the team will face another difficult schedule as Fage and his staff look to stabilize a roster full of young, talented players who still lack a bit of experience.
The season will begin for West St. Mary with back-to-back home contests against Patterson and Catholic P.C. before hitting the road to face Class 4A side Northside High School.
The road games continue ahead of district play, with the Wolfpack facing St. John on Sept. 22 before taking on state title hopefuls Abbeville.
District play begins on Oct. 7 against Loreauville, followed by three additional home district games against Ascension, Delcambre, and Franklin. The final game of the season is against Catholic High School on Nov. 4.
West St. Mary High School 2022 Football Schedule
Week 1: Friday, Sept. 2 - Home vs Patterson
Week 2: Friday, Sept. 9 - Home vs Catholic Pointe Coupee
Week 3: Friday, Sept. 16 - Away vs Northside
Week 4: Thursday, Sept. 22 - Away vs St. John
Week 5: Thursday, Sept. 29 - Away vs Abbeville
Week 6: Friday, Oct. 7 - Home vs Loreauville
Week 7: Friday, Oct. 14 - Home vs Ascension Episcopal