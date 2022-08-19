Purchase Access

A 3-7 season for the Wolfpack led into a summer of excitement as former Catholic High coach Brent Indest announced his decision to return to the sidelines as head coach at West St. Mary.

The buzz quickly turned to concern however, as Indest left for Lakeshore after only a few weeks of summer workouts. Former ACS coach Dwight Fage, who had taken the job as Indest’s No. 2, was promoted to the head coaching position and tasked with steadying an already unsteady ship.



