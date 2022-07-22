tech cleare
RUSTON — Louisiana Tech Director of Track and Field Brian Johnson announced Monday the addition of George Cleare as associate head coach specializing in jumps and sprints.

Cleare brings to Ruston a wealth of national and international coaching experience during his time at Texas Southern University and the University of Georgia as well as World Championships and Olympics head coach for his native country, the Bahamas.



