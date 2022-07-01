NATCHITOCHES — For the 50th anniversary of its arrival in this small town located on Cane River Lake, the 2022 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony took time to celebrate the villages.
Those villages — whether it was Crowley or Bunkie or Mamou or Thibodaux or Opelousas — as well as the villages who helped nurture and produce the 12-member Class of 2022 that officially entered the state’s sports shrine were on display at the event inside the Natchitoches Events Center.
“I always tell people, like the saying, it takes a village,” said Garland Forman, the longtime journalist at the Bunkie Record. “Well, I had a lot of villages.”
Forman’s statement held true across the board Saturday night whether the inductees came from the more rural areas of Louisiana or if they plied their trades in Baton Rouge or New Orleans.
On a night that started with “The Father of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame,” Northwestern State’s Jerry Pierce, being honored for helping bring the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame to Natchitoches in 1972, there was, fittingly, an Olympic gold medalist in the class.
A boxer-turned-dentist, Dr. Eddie Flynn posted a 144-0 amateur record and captured the gold medal in the 147-pound welterweight division in the 1932 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
As one of three posthumous inductees in the 2022 class, Flynn’s story helped lead his great-grandson, Cory Martin, on a deeper dive into his family history, linking together generations.
“This has been very unique,” Martin said. “That video got me emotional. I was joking with my wife, my mom’s a bit of a hippie, so she doesn’t travel. When we told her about it, she’s tearing up on the phone. When you’re growing up and your great grandfather is an Olympic gold medalist, you hear about it. To div in and really talk to my family on that side — my uncle and aunts — it’s who he was as a man that’s what impacted me most. Look at his athletic career, his service to his country (in World Ward II), it’s unbelievable.”
The oxymoronic turn of a boxer turning into a dentist was a fitting one for Flynn, whose boxing scholarship to Loyola University in New Orleans turned profitable for the school as Flynn’s bouts became huge ticket draws.
“He once said he became an oral surgeon because he didn’t like hurting people and inflicting pain,” said Les East, a longtime New Orleans-area journalist. “He went into a career where he could relieve other people’s pain.”
Flynn’s remarkable 144-0 record was driven by part of his village, arguably the most influential part.
“He hid the fact he was boxing from his father,” East said. “His father didn’t think there was much of a future in it. In fact, he boxed under an alias. His father eventually found out about it and told him, ‘OK, you can keep boxing, but if you lose, that’s it.’ He never lost, so he never had to hang up his gloves before he was ready.”
While Flynn had to hide his athletic pursuits from his family’s patriarch, three-time world champion steer roper Steve Duhon had no such issues.
Duhon, an Opelousas native who played one season of football at LSU, praised his parents for making the sacrifices necessary for him to chase his dreams and his brother for being his constant companion in the practice pen.
As the next generation of Duhons enter the arena, they have a lot to live up to, including a record run of 3.0 seconds Steve Duhon set at the National Finals Rodeo in 1986.
That effort shocked neither Duhon nor those who befriended and competed against him.
“Steve had ice water in his veins,” fellow cowboy and competitor Tody Roach said. “The more pressure, the better he likes it. He made most his fame and fortune in the Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association as a steer wrestler, but there are a lot of people, like calf ropers and team ropers, who are glad he didn’t hone in on those events.”
There are plenty of high school cross-country coaches and runners in Louisiana who probably wished Claney Duplechin had honed in on his first loves of baseball and football.
After graduating from LSU, the former Mamou High School first baseman hoped to coach football and baseball at Catholic High in Baton Rouge. The first sport worked out fine, but Catholic’s baseball staff was full.
Baseball’s loss was eventually the Episcopal High School cross-country program’s ultimate gain. In 47 years at the school, Duplechin has been the architect of a state championship-winning juggernaut, capturing 25 straight boys state cross-country crowns in a streak that ended in November.
Duplechin thanked his crosstown friend and foe, Catholic’s Pete Boudreaux (also a Louisiana Sports Hall of Famer), for his guidance, which continues today.
While Duplechin continues to impart life lessons to the next generation, former McNeese and UL Lafayette baseball coach Tony Robichaux did so across a state-record 1,177 college baseball wins before succumbing to the effects of a heart attack in July 2019.
The “Robe-isms” the butcher’s son from Crowley left for reporters and fans and coaches alike have weaved their way into the lives of plenty of villagers in and around Acadiana and well beyond.
Beyond the nearly 1,200 on-field victories, Robichaux scored countless others away from the field based on his life’s philosophy and his commitment to his principles and values.
The third posthumous inductee in the Class of 2022, former LSU and Thibodaux High School offensive lineman Eric Andolsek, left quite a legacy as well.
An All-SEC and third-team All-American as a Tiger, Andolsek died 30 years ago Thursday and was inducted on the anniversary of his funeral, which came at age 25.
His brother, Andy, recalled Eric’s college choices coming down to Alabama and LSU and what his younger brother’s decision to stay closer to home meant, especially in light of the accident that took his life.
Forman touched his share of lives in rural Louisiana.
A “country journalist,” Forman handled not only sports but news in Bunkie for more than three decades and has served the past four-plus years as the publisher for a number of community newspapers.
“I always felt that community news was the big thing, and not just news but sports,” said Forman, the only person to serve as the president of both the Louisiana Press Association and the Louisiana Sports Writers Association. “I think I fell in love with Bunkie over the years. It was a great thing, and we did very good there.”
As the president and CEO of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, Jay Cicero and his team are responsible for bringing a litany of events to New Orleans and its surrounding area. While a behemoth in the state, New Orleans faces challenges from much larger metropolitan areas in the country.
Cicero, for his efforts, was named the Dave Dixon Sports Leadership Award recipient. The son of a longtime high school baseball coach in Shreveport, Cicero credited his time growing up around the game with instilling in him a career path and a philosophy of success.
Few athletes in LSU history have been as successful as gymnast Susan Jackson.
A 12-time All-American (11 first-team honors) and three-time national champion, Jackson became a standout at a place she committed to sight unseen and helped lay the foundation for a powerhouse program.
The potential for a no-hitter always existed when Britni Sneed Newman stood in the circle for LSU.
A dominating right-hander who set a gaggle of Southeastern Conference softball records in her two-time All-American career, Sneed Newman tossed 10 no-hitters at LSU – six in her senior season – and helped lead the Lady Tigers to their first Women’s College World Series appearance.
Jahri Evans built quite a foundation although his village started in north Philadelphia, far away from where he became a statewide hero as a New Orleans Saint.
Ruston’s Kyle Williams’ career took an inverse path from his NFL contemporary Evans.
A standout for the Bearcats, Williams became a starter midway through LSU’s 2003 national championship season and parlayed that into a 13-year NFL career with Buffalo – one of the NFL’s most passionate markets.
“I’m super happy for you and your family,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said. “Jill, I hope you don’t cry that crying face you did when Kyle retired. Kyle, I hope you smile a little bit and enjoy the moment you earned.”
Williams smiled plenty during his speech, but when it came time to acknowledge his village, it was the thought of his wife that nearly made the high-motor defensive tackle come to tears.
No one in the Natchitoches Events Center appreciates a good turn of a phrase or a laugh more than the second Distinguished Service Award in Sports Journalism winner – Teddy Allen.
A statewide sports writer and columnist, the loquacious everyman took time from his master of ceremonies gig to be honored in his first year on the ballot.
“It helps to write like you talk,” said J.J. Marshall, Allen’s longtime friend and co-worker. “If you listen to Teddy and you read Teddy, it’s almost the way he talks. He doesn’t try to overwrite. Teddy opens up and types it. Here it is. It sounds simple, but a lot of people don’t do that.”