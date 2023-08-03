The Catholic High girls soccer team spent Tuesday watching a different kind of soccer game: the 2023 Women’s World Cup.
Gathered together in the Monsignor John Disch Gymnasium on Tuesday, the Lady Panthers gathered for a day of good food, good fellowship and good soccer.
Newly appointed head coach Brian Moody said that the team bonding event was the first of its kind in his coaching career but hoped that it would build trust and a love for the game of soccer.
“I wanted to get the girls together and really start to build that whole team aspect and have them get to know each other on a more personal level and not just as teammates,” Moody explained. “We want to build up the trust in them so that they are more constructive toward each other and pick each other up. This is my first go at this, but with the World Cup happening right now it seemed like perfect timing.”
“We really want to encourage them to look beyond high school and into college and see if we can’t get a professional player out of New Iberia.”
It wasn’t all about the World Cup, though, as Moody and assistant coaches Brian Evans and Don Shoopman put the team through the ringer with tests of their playing abilities.
Ranging from kick power and speed to how high each girl could reach the ball for a “header”, players from both the middle school and high school teams competed against one another for bragging rights and prizes.
For Moody, the skills competitions were more about fostering a fighting spirit in his team rather than a full skills evaluation.
“A lot of it is just about building a competitive spirit,” he said. “I want these girls to fight tooth and nail on the field and not leave anything out there, so building that competitive spirit is key for me. I also want to see what they can do now, that lets me know what they can do technically and who I can take aside to focus on adjusting or tweaking their technique.”
The Lady Panthers were treated to food and snacks between events, with the US Women’s National Team’s game against Portugal played on the gym’s projector.
The game elicited mixed reactions from the CHS players, with some already having seen the game live and others watching a televised professional soccer game for the first time.
One of Catholic High’s biggest USWNT fans is star striker Sophie Vines.
“It highlights the women’s players and their skills and dedication to the game,” Vines said of the World Cup. “It shows what women’s soccer can get to.”
Vines said that her favorite player is Rose Lavelle, a 28-year-old midfielder from Ohio. Vines said that watching Lavelle helps her become a better player, even if the two don’t play similar positions on their respective teams.
“It’s just the little things that they make look so easy,” she said. “There’s a lot of things that you can pick up on to improve your game and you can learn the game more just by watching it.”
CHS dual-sport athlete Amelie Trappey sits at the other end of the spectrum. As a volleyball standout, the freshman outside hitter said she doesn’t often watch televised soccer.
“I haven’t watched much of it. I don’t really look at the players, I just watch the game,” she said.
Trappey said that she is able to pick up on a lot of ways to improve when watching the USWNT
“They can stop the ball really well and their first touch is good.”
Trappey believes that a lot of her skills as a volleyball player transfer to the soccer field, including her hand-eye coordination and her ability to time her jumps well.
Vines and Trappey were joined by over 30 teammates at the event, a turnout that Moody was happy to see.
“Even if just one girl would have shown up, I would be happy,” he said. “Seeing this many girls show up, it’s really a testament to the program itself. These girls are showing up for each other already, so if I can keep that going then even more will show up next year.”
The Lady Panthers will begin the 2023/24 season on Nov. 14 and will continue through the new year until Jan. 29 when playoffs begin. Catholic High was knocked out of last season’s Division IV playoffs in the opening round by Dunham in a 3-1 upset. The Lady Panthers finished the season with a combined 8-12-2 record.