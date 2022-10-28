The final week of regular season volleyball games is already shaping up to be one of the best for the Catholic High School Lady Panthers.
In addition to defeating St. Martinville 3-0 (25-15, 25-13, 25-14) on Tuesday to claim an undefeated Division III District 4 championship, the Lady Panthers also celebrated Senior Night with an emphatic 3-0 (25-10, 25-14, 25-16) win over Acadiana Renaissance Charter on Wednesday.
Catholic High is now in the No. 11 spot in the Division III power ratings with only a few remaining regular season games to be played, including Archbishop Chappelle and Westminster Christian at the ESA Spooktacular tournament on Friday and an unknown opponent on Saturday.
Since the Division III bracket doesn’t include a BYE for any teams, Catholic High head coach Gary Westcott will have a good idea of who his first round opponents will be when the regular season officially comes to a close on Saturday. Should their No. 11 position hold, it is likely that the Lady Panthers will host either Cabrini or Madison Prep in the first round.
Seniors Laura Lipari, Madilyn Clause and Olivia Cestia impressed all week and look ready to lead the Lady Panthers in another deep playoff run.
Lipari had 18 assists, 1 ace and 2 digs against St. Martinville and 20 assists, 1 ace and 3 digs against ARCA. Clause had 11 digs, 3 aces and 1 assist against St. Martinville and 7 digs against ARCA. Cestia had 2 kills and 1 dig against ARCA.