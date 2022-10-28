The final week of regular season volleyball games is already shaping up to be one of the best for the Catholic High School Lady Panthers.

In addition to defeating St. Martinville 3-0 (25-15, 25-13, 25-14) on Tuesday to claim an undefeated Division III District 4 championship, the Lady Panthers also celebrated Senior Night with an emphatic 3-0 (25-10, 25-14, 25-16) win over Acadiana Renaissance Charter on Wednesday.



