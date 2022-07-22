220724 - sports - ul walker
LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Football running back Chris Smith has picked up his first preseason recognition ahead of the 2022 season after he was included on the Doak Walker Watch List, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced on Wednesday morning.

This is the second consecutive campaign Smith has been included on the watch list after being recognized prior to the 2021 season.



