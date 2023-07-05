Defending champion Joey Chestnut secured his 16th victory at the 2023 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Tuesday, scarfing down 62 dogs in just 10 minutes.
After a weather delay threatened to postpone the event, Chestnut could be seen rallying his fellow competitors in hopes of continuing the July 4th tradition.
“They told us it was canceled,” Chestnut told CNN. “We weren’t sure we were gonna eat today. I’m just happy. It’s the 4th of July, I got to eat some hot dogs and get a win.”
The victory marks a new record for Chestnut as the Kentucky native secured his 16th title.
Chestnut entered the annual contest as the favorite by fans and bookies alike after setting a competition record of 76 dogs in 2021.
Geoffrey Esper took second place in the men’s competition with 49 hot dogs followed by Australia’s James Webb in 3rd with 47.
The competition isn’t just fun and games, despite the comical nature of the event. Chestnut said that his recovery time will most likely last until through the weekend.
“It’s going to take about four days to feel really normal, and the first 12 hours after the contest I’m going to feel like garbage,” he said. “I go in knowing that and I’m willing to go through that because it’s an amazing contest, it’s the Fourth of July, and I’m going to do what it takes to get number 16.”
In the women’s competition, Florida’s Miki Sudo nabbed her 9th straight title with 39.5 dogs.
Racing to the finish against rookie eater Mayoi Ebihara, Subo was able to finish the contest with a 6-dog lead to come away with the 2023 winner’s belt.
The top eater in each category takes home $10,000. Second place takes $5,000, with smaller prizes for third place ($2,500), fourth place ($1,500) and fifth place ($1,000). Each champion also receives the coveted Mustard Belt.