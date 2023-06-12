ST. MARTINVILLE - St. Martinville Senior High receiver Cullen Charles has been a known commodity on the recruiting trail for a long time.
The senior has been putting up big numbers for one of the state's top programs for years. In the last few days, his recruitment has picked up even more steam following excellent camp performances at Mississippi State and Oklahoma.
He ran a 4.50 in the 40-yard dash at Mississippi State's Big Dawg Camp, which is by invitation only.
"I wanted to run a 4.40, but 4.50 isn't bad," Charles said. "Their coaches loved my performance. The wide receivers coach (Chad Bumphis) said he wants me to be part of their program."
The Bulldogs already hold a verbal commitment from Beau Chene receiver Matt Mayfield, who plays on the same 7-on-7 team (4th Quarter Mentality) as Charles.
Charles camped at Oklahoma immediately after competing at Mississippi State. Even though the Sooners didn't have any spots available for receiver commits, their coaching staff was so impressed with Charles that they phoned Arizona State's receivers coach and gave him a heads-up.
That phone call resulted in the Sun Devils extending a scholarship offer the same day. Charles is taking his first official visit to Tempe this weekend where he'll meet receivers coach Rashaad Samples in person.
One day after the Arizona State offer, Arkansas State joined the party. Troy has also been persistent in its recruitment of Charles, who is ranked as the No. 33 player in Louisiana by 247Sports. Coaches from the University of Arkansas recently began following Charles on Twitter.
It's starting to blow up," he said. "Everybody liked me at Oklahoma's camp. I did well in the one-on-one's. I was a polished receiver making all my catches. I've been working on all that. I just had to show them what I can do."
Although Charles isn't in a hurry to commit, he's open to making the decision whenever the time feels right. Arizona State currently has five players committed in the 2024 class. Two are receivers.
"I'm weighing my options," Charles said. "It's going to come down to where I feel home. I want to play as soon as possible. Academics are important, too."
Charles decided to come out for the SMSH track and field team this year, and the experience helped improve his speed. He dropped from 195 to 188 lbs, which made a difference.
"Track helped me a whole lot," he said. "I dropped a couple of pounds and my confidence got a lot higher."
"Track helped him tremendously," SMSH coach Vincent DeRouen said. "He always was twitchy. Now he's a lot smoother."
After sharing touches with receiver Harvey Broussard the past three years, Charles is poised for a big season now that he'll be quarterback Kaiden Zenon's top target.
"This is what he's been wanting," DeRouen said. "Cullen's always had to share the ball and the spotlight. We told him in the spring that it's his time now. He's going to get the ball as much as we can get it for him."