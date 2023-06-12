Cullen Charles
Cullen Charles put in top performances at Mississippi State and Oklahoma camps.

 Mike Coppage

ST. MARTINVILLE - St. Martinville Senior High receiver Cullen Charles has been a known commodity on the recruiting trail for a long time.

The senior has been putting up big numbers for one of the state's top programs for years. In the last few days, his recruitment has picked up even more steam following excellent camp performances at Mississippi State and Oklahoma.







