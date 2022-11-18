SLU Champs
Randy Bergeron/SLU

THIBODAUX, La. – For the first time since 2014 and the third time in school history, the Southeastern Louisiana University Lions are Southland Conference champions.

The No. 23 Lions (8-3, 5-1 SLC) scored the game's final 23 points on the way to a convincing 40-17 victory over Nicholls Thursday night in John L. Guidry Stadium.



