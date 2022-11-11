Cesar Ruiz
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton told Cesar Ruiz that moving from right guard to center during the second quarter on Monday night against Baltimore, to replace the injured Erik McCoy while the Saints were operating their two-minute drill, was like riding a bike for Ruiz, who played center exclusively before being drafted by the Saints in in 2020.

Probably that's accurate – if there's at least one person standing in front of the rider who's grabbing his shirt and pulling his arms, clubbing him with forearms and doing everything in his power to knock the rider off the bike.



