For Centerville High School’s Milton Schexnayder, earning another state title in the discus throw was a great way to end his high school career.
“It feels really good (to end my senior year this way),” Schexnayder said after the meet. “I was really nervous when I first got here, my mind was on getting a 50 in the shot put but I just gave it to God and let him take over everything. For discus I came in here with a clear and sound mind, just knowing that I had to get it done. That’s what I did.”
After winning the event in 2022, Schexnayder knew that he would have a target on his back this season and made sure he put the work in to improve on his previous throws.
Schexnayder credits a good diet for some of his success, but also chose to focus on his throwing form as well.
“The training plan was to eat right and to get back in the gym a lot,” he said. “I went to the gym for a week then took two days off and repeated that. I mainly worked on my technique, it wasn’t really about the weights that I used. I would watch professionals and take mental notes and then improvise a little bit to fit my physique.”
Last year’s toss of 129' 4" was a two-inch improvement over his performance in his sophomore season, but the new training plan paid off this year as Schexnayder improved to a new personal record of 156' 10”.
Schexnayder also performed well in the shot put, earning a silver medal with a distance of 49' 8.75". Schexnayder finished in fifth place in the indoor track and field season and seventh in last year’s state meet.
This year, Schexnayder has also played the role of coach as he was accompanied to the state meet by Jamari Ayrow, who placed 7th in shot put and 6th in discus.
“Look out for him next year, he’s going to be a really good thrower,” Shexnayder said. “I do give him some tips and I train with him a lot. His technique has improved a lot since the beginning of August, so look out for him next year.”
As the senior’s season comes to a close, he is already turning his attention to the next chapter of his athletic career: football and track at Centenary College.
Schexnayder said he will be competing in three track events next season, the shot put, discus and the hammer throw, an event that isn’t currently offered at the high school level.
Schexnayder will also have a job to do on the football field as the all-around athlete is expected to play somewhere on the defensive line next season.
For a football player that spends most of his time playing both sides of the ball, being able to focus on just one position will allow him a better college experience.
“It will really help to focus on just one side of the ball, I won’t be tired as quickly,” he joked. “I’m just ready to go out and show what I can do and win some games. I want to enjoy college life. I’m ready for it.”