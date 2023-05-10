For Centerville High School’s Milton Schexnayder, earning another state title in the discus throw was a great way to end his high school career.

“It feels really good (to end my senior year this way),” Schexnayder said after the meet. “I was really nervous when I first got here, my mind was on getting a 50 in the shot put but I just gave it to God and let him take over everything. For discus I came in here with a clear and sound mind, just knowing that I had to get it done. That’s what I did.”