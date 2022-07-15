Purchase Access

Catholic High's Geaux Big summer camps concluded with a Lady Panthers softball camp last weekend. 

Campers learned softball skills under the supervision of current and former Catholic High softball players, as well as the two coaches of the Lady Panthers team, Nelda and Brian Pontiff. 

In addition to basic softball drills, participants were taught advanced skills in game-like conditions, allowing each athlete to grow more confident in their abilities. 

It wasn't all business, however, as campers were allowed to cool off from the hot summer sun on a slip-n-slide while they learned how to correctly slide into bases. 

Keep an eye out next year for Catholic High's 2023 schedule, camps are offered for multiple sports and activities. 



