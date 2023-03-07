LAKE CHARLES - Catholic High's string of upsets in the Division III select playoffs finally came to an end on Monday, but the Panthers certainly made their presence known.
The 10th-seeded Panthers were trying to upset a third consecutive higher seed - No. 3 Calvary Baptist - in the semifinals at Burton Coliseum.
CHS secured road wins over No. 7 St. Charles Catholic and No. 2 Metairie Park Country Day to reach the state tournament for the first time in school history.
The Cavaliers began to slowly pull away in the fourth quarter, building a double-digit lead before the Panthers went on one of their trademark rallies. Jaiden Mitchell and Tristan Lewis went into overdrive to fuel a 12-4 run, which got CHS within 47-43 with one minute remaining.
Coach Casey McGrew unleashed a full-court press, and the ball was batted away from a Cavalier player, but it squirted just out of Kaiden Faulk's reach and into the hands of another Cavalier.
Calvary Baptist (25-5) proceeded to knock down five free throws to reach the title game for the fourth consecutive year.
"I'm really proud of these dudes," McGrew said. "I think Calvary Baptist was shocked. I think they probably thought it would be an easier game."
There were six lead changes in the first quarter. Mitchell's floater with five seconds remaining in the opening period resulted in a 14-13 CHS lead.
Mitchell scored again to open the second quarter before the Cavaliers scored 15 of the next 21 points for a 28-20 halftime lead.
"Calvary Baptist had big kids who looked like football players." McGrew said. "I always try to compare our opponent to a team we've already faced. They were like a larger Franklin team."
Mitchell had 15 points with five rebounds, five assists and two steals. Lewis scored 14 with four rebounds and two steals. Kylen Chretien added 10 points and four boards.
With a starting lineup composed of one senior, three sophomores and a freshman, the future is bright for CHS.
"I didn't think we'd make it this far this year," McGrew said. "I figured we'd make it to this point two years from now. Now we have to do it again."
"I'm proud of them for the countless hours of sacrifice. Now it's time to get back to work. I told them after the game that it starts tomorrow. We're shooting in seventh hour today."