CHS Interview
Buy Now

CHS players Jaiden Mitchell (left) and Kylen Chretien attend the postgame interview with assistant coach Henry Ohrenberger. 

 Mike Coppage

LAKE CHARLES - Catholic High's string of upsets in the Division III select playoffs finally came to an end on Monday, but the Panthers certainly made their presence known.

The 10th-seeded Panthers were trying to upset a third consecutive higher seed - No. 3 Calvary Baptist - in the semifinals at Burton Coliseum.



Tags