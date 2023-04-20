Catholic High senior Jack Chauvin celebrated his commitment to play at the next level with a signing ceremony on Tuesday at the Disch Gym.
Chauvin, a talented baseball player who can perform at several different positions, signed to continue his playing career with Louisiana Christian University.
For Chauvin, the ability to continue his baseball career has always been a dream.
“I’m feeling great. This has always been a dream,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to see what I could do and prove myself right, my family right and my team right.”
CHS head coach David Jordan said that LCU will be getting a player that can support the team in multiple positions.
“He’s a multi-position athlete and he’s done a really good job for us in the outfield, at bat and on the mound,” Jordan said. “I think he’s going to settle in and be a really solid outfielder. My son played those guys quite a bit and I feel like Jack is at a great place to have opportunities to compete for playing time early on. That’s always tough for kids that don’t go the JUCO route. You’re starting all over, you’re the little fish again trying to get reps.”
Chauvin said he might get a chance to compete for a starting spot in his freshman year following the departure of several starters this season.
“You usually have to grind (for your spot) but they’re losing four starting outfielders this year so the coaches have been talking to me and saying that if I put my nose down and get after it I might end up with a starting spot,” Chauvin explained. “I’m looking forward to that.”
With his signing out of the way, Chauvin will now turn his attention to the playoffs as Catholic High enters the Select Division III bracket as the No. 12 team.
David Jordan said he feels that Chauvin’s decision to sign before the playoffs begin will allow the senior to play his best baseball when it matters most.
“He had a really good summer with Team Louisiana and there were a lot of people who came to see him play, so I think word really got around,” he said. “My thing was for him to just be patient. It’s always a really tough decision to either wait and see if something better comes along or just sign and be done with it. I didn’t sign until after my senior year and it stressed me, it definitely affected my senior year. Now that we’re in the playoffs, he can focus on taking Catholic High into the playoffs and as far as we can go.”
Chauvin agreed with his coach, adding that he hopes the signing will provide a positive spark to the team as they begin the postseason.
“This season hasn't been what we’ve wanted it to be, but I hope this can bring some excitement and positivity to the team and get things moving forward.”
Chauvin and the rest of the Panthers will return to the field for the second round of the playoffs on April 27 when they kick off a best-of-three series on the road against No. 5 Parkview Baptist.