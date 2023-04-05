Catholic High School seniors Braye Bernard and John Wassell signed commitment letters to their respective colleges on Tuesday.
Bernard, a five-year member of the varsity softball team, will continue her playing career at Grambling State University in Grambling, Louisiana. She plans to major in social work and would like to work with juveniles once she graduates.
Bernard will be the third generation in her family to attend Grambling, following her grandfather, Poochie, and mother, Brett.
“It feels good, it really does," she said of the signing. "I feel like I’m keeping the family legacy going. At first I just knew I wanted to go to an HBCU, so I looked into it and toured Grambling. The girls and I connected instantly and the environment is just what I was looking for. I felt so welcome and comfortable, so I knew ‘Gram was the spot."
Bernard said she isn't sure whether her coaches will want to get her on the field in her freshman season or continue her development, but she will be ready for whichever route they take.
When asked what position she thinks she may play, the all-around athlete said it didn't mater much to her.
“Since I play everywhere, it really doesn’t matter where they put me. I just want to see the field."
Tennis star John Wassell signed with Marion Military Institute in Marion, Alabama. MMI is the nation's oldest military junior college, offering both two and four-year opportunities to students.
Wassell said that MMI was one of the first programs to show an interest in him.
“My brother signed last year with Coastal Alabama, so I wanted to follow him," Wassell said of continuing his tennis career. "Marion Military Institute was really the first college that showed a big interest in me. They have a nice campus, it’s pretty small but that works for me. They saw me play that day and shook my hand and asked me to sign a letter of intent."
Wassell said intends to attend MMI for two years before transferring to another program, eventually planning to commission as an officer in the United States Marine Corps in the aviation branch.
“I chose the PLC route because I plan to have a future in the Marine Corps. I’d like to go into the aviation branch to fly the F-18s."