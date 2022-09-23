The Catholic High School volleyball team traveled to Lafayette on Wednesday night to face off against Division II powerhouse Teurlings Catholic.
The Lady Panthers struggled against a tall, aggressive Teurlings team, eventually losing the match in three sets (25-19, 25-11, 25-15) to move to 9-7 this season.
Coming off of a 5-set loss to Episcopal School of Acadiana the night before, Head coach Gary Westcott said that his team struggled with their mental resiliency.
“I think, physically, we were okay,” Westcott said about his team after their loss on Tuesday. “We worked hard during the summer to get their conditioning up. I think it’s just the mental stress that comes with a tough loss, especially against one of our rival schools.”
Catholic High did everything they could to shake off the loss, playing extremely well at times against Teurlings, but unable to maintain that level throughout the game.
“I think we played well,” Westcott said. “We still need to clean up our side of the court, we’re still making too many errors to really compete, but I like the way that they fought. We didn’t give up and we played hard. The score of the last two sets doesn’t look like we played hard, but we were in it. They had a couple of servers that were really hot and they went on some runs, but besides that it was pretty back-and-forth.”
According to Westcott, the inconsistent performances can be attributed to the age and experience level of his team.
“I hate to keep using the excuse that we’re young, but we are,” he said. “The majority of our team is sophomores and some eighth graders, but I think that mentally we just have to fight through some of our own demons. It’s a confidence thing with a couple of kids and once they get on a roll they’re good. When they get down, they need to fight through it. We work on that everyday.”
Sophomore hitter Madison Broussard finished the game with 8 kills and 1 ace. Senior setter Laura Lipari led the team in assists with 11, also adding 1 block and 4 digs and senior libero Madilyn Clause had 11 digs and 1 assist.
Saniya Raheem (5 kills, 1 block, 4 digs), Reese Molbert (7 assists, 5 digs, 2 aces) and Anna-Kate Minvielle (4 kills, 2 blocks) also impressed against Teurlings.
With the season about a third of the way through, Westcott said that his team isn’t where he expected them to be, but there is still plenty of time to get the program back on track before the playoffs.
“I think we’re a little worse than what I expected,” Westcott admitted. “There were a couple of wins that we left on the table and ended up with losses. We’re sitting at 9-7 right now and that’s not where I want us to be, but we’re young and it’s a long season. We try to schedule around 43 games, so hopefully we can turn it around and start getting better. I think we’re at number 12 or 13 (in the power ratings) right now and I don’t see us getting much higher than that. We put ourselves in a bind by losing some games early, but there’s a lot of volleyball left to play.”
Two big changes came to the Lady Panthers schedule this season: a move up to a higher division and a restructuring of the district schedule. After going 29-14 last season and making it to the Division IV quarterfinals, Westcott decided to move his team up to Division III this year in a bid to make another deep run in the postseason.
With a new division also comes new district opponents. This season, Catholic High will face St. Martinville and Abbeville twice each, which many see as a step down in competition from last season’s crowded 8-team district. Westcott said that he has scheduled several top teams in the area to keep his team sharp and performing at their best during district play.
“During district, I scheduled LCA, Notre Dame, Southside and Westminster Christian, so our October schedule is definitely competitive. We have a little break with Homecoming coming up, so hopefully the girls can get a little break.”
ACS 3, Southwest 2
ACS picked up a huge win over Southwest Homeschool Athletics, improving to 2-5 this season and leading the Southwest Division standings.
In a hard-fought 5-set game (25-23, 17-25, 22-25, 25-11, 15-7), ACS came away with the win thanks to assist leader Addi Boudreaux (20 assists, 8 digs, 1 ace) and stellar offensive performances by Bailey Bernard (9 kills, 6 digs, 3 aces) and Jada Hughes (8 kills, 7 digs, 2 aces, 2 blocks).
Kennedi Broussard (6 kills, 2 digs, 4 aces, 2 blocks), Sarah LeBlanc (6 digs, 2 aces) and Addy Pellerin (7 digs) also contributed to the win.
New Iberia Senior High 3, Carencro 0
The Yellow Jackets also picked up an important win this week.
NISH improved to 9-3 this season following their 3-set victory over Carencro. Now on a 5-game winning streak, NISH will return to the court in an away contest against Hanson Memorial on Sept. 28.
Senior Yahaira Mora led the team in assists with 27, also adding 1 ace, 3 digs, and 1 kill against Carencro. Madysen Nguyen (4 aces, 1 assist, 5 digs), Zoriahn Davis (2 aces, 8 kills, 5 digs) and Laila Sigure (16 kills, 7 digs) all contributed to the Yellow Jackets’ offensive performance.