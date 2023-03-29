After being seeded as the No. 1 team in the District 8-2A baseball tournament, the Delcambre Panthers looked to be the odds-on favorite when they hosted Catholic High on Tuesday.
Unfortunately for the Panthers in black and orange, Catholic High had other plans.
After scoring just one run in the first inning, Catholic High knew they would need to get their defense back in the dugout quickly if they wanted to come away with a win on the road.
Catholic High head coach David Jordan credited his pitcher, Jack Chauvin, with getting Delcambre’s offense off the field before they could get on the scoreboard.
“(Delcambre) came out and swung the bat well, they were everything that we had scouted on them,” Jordan said of his opponents. “Jack (Chauvin) made a couple of really nice plays and kept throwing strikes and our defense worked hard to get us out of that first inning. That one was big. We scored one but if they answered back then a lot of times the chemistry of the game can change. If I’m their coach I’m not happy. They had runners on first and second with nobody out and we left the inning with those runners still on first and second. It was a good start.”
Catholic High capitalized on the defensive performance with a six-run second inning that gave the Panthers breathing room for the first time. A double from William Minvielle kicked off the inning, followed by several walked batters that advanced three runners across home plate.
“The big inning was the second where we scored six runs,” said Jordan. “We hadn’t done that a whole lot this year but we’ve always had the potential to do it. You have to string together some really good ABs (at-bats) and we had a lot of extra base hits, which is good to see.”
Delcambre made several pitching changes throughout the night to try to regain control of the contest, but were never able to mount a comeback. Catholic High added another run in the fourth inning and four more in the sixth to secure a 12-3 win to remain on the winner’s side of the tournament bracket.
Chauvin recorded five strikeouts from 70 pitches against Delcambre. Owen Morris, Lane Fenske, Landon Courville and Bennett Thomas each had two RBIs.
Jordan said that his team has grown a lot this year, crediting the difficulty of his schedule with his team’s battle-hardened mentality late in the season.
“I think it’s because of our schedule. It’s been really tough. We’ve played some of the best teams out there in any class,” Jordan explained. “We’re not really intimidated by much right now. You name it, we’ve played them. There’s not much that we don't feel like we can compete with if we play our game.”
Jordan said that he has been stressing mental toughness to his team, wanting them to remain at a consistent level regardless of whether they win or lose.
“In baseball, it’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon. You have to stay right here,” he said while holding his hand halfway up. “Don’t get too high from the wins or too low from the losses, just stay right here. I think we’re figuring it out. We’re very young. I had two freshmen out there tonight and a load of sophomores. I still see a lot of inconsistent play. You hate to see hitters with a plus count chase a pitch, but a lot of times that’s just inexperience but I see them getting better.”
Catholic High entered the District 8-2A tournament with a 6-12 record, including a string of eight losses early in the season. Unlike last year, Catholic High’s district play is combined into a double-elimination tournament that lasts from Monday until Saturday, providing a bit of extra pressure for the teams who hope to be named district champs.
“I was a little hesitant about this tournament but now that we’re in the thick of it, I love it,” Jordan said of the new format. “The teams have their backs up against the wall and they’re coming out scratching and fighting, very similar to the playoffs.”
“When I first started coaching, the tournaments were double-elimination tournaments and you played for something. Now they don’t really do that so the kids don’t get to taste that stress of the playoffs until you’re there. This is giving us a little taste of that. I’m looking at this as a playoff run right here and we’re going to see who has what it takes.”
Having all district games scheduled so closely together also poses another challenge for teams: pitch counts.
In high school baseball, pitchers are only allowed to throw a certain number of pitches each game, and based on how many pitches they have will be forced to sit out for several days to allow their arms to recover. With so many games in such a short timeframe, managing the pitching staff will be a crucial factor to success late in the tournament.
For Jordan, the team’s difficult schedule before the tournament prevented him from strategizing too much about his pitching staff.
“We really didn’t even consider it to be honest with you,” Jordan said of managing pitchers throughout the tournament. “We had to play Loreauville last Thursday and then turn around and play U-High on Saturday, so those two teams right there are huge. Loreauville is always a big rivalry game so we threw one of our top guys and with U-High, if we don’t throw one of our top guys they can come out and really embarrass us.”
“Once I started looking at the brackets and who we were going to see, I knew that we were going to play teams that we should be able to handle. I know Delcambre has won a lot of ball games but they haven’t played anyone as good as us. We’re not going to do that, we want to go out and play the best teams that we can. I couldn’t care less about the record, just go out there and play the best teams.”
With the win, Catholic High advanced to face Ascension Episcopal on Wednesday following the Blue Gators’ victory over Loreauville. The winner will advance to face the winner of the loser’s bracket on Saturday’s district championship game.
Delcambre will host Franklin on Wednesday in their first loser’s bracket game. The winner will face the winner of the ARCA versus Loreauville contest on Thursday before playing the loser of the Catholic High versus Ascension game on Friday.
The district championship game will be hosted by the higher seed in the bracket. Catholic High entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed.