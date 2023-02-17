Catholic High’s 69-37 victory over Loreauville wasn’t the most well-drilled performance from the Panthers, but it was good enough to pick up one final win before heading into the Select Division III playoffs.

“I’m actually very unhappy with the performance,” said head coach Casey McGrew. “I don’t want to discount (Loreauville), but I hold my team to a higher standard and I feel like we could’ve played better defensively. It's the second to last home game, in front of a home crowd, so I told them to enjoy it because now it’s time to prepare for the playoffs.”



