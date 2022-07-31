Purchase Access

One of Catholic High’s best performing players from the 2021 season is entering his senior year, and his goals for the upcoming season couldn’t be higher.

“I want us to get another one of those,” said senior linebacker William Russell, pointing towards one of Catholic High’s state championship banners. “It’s my last year, so we’ve got to make it happen. I know that we have a lot of young players, but we really want it this year.”



