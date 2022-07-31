One of Catholic High’s best performing players from the 2021 season is entering his senior year, and his goals for the upcoming season couldn’t be higher.
“I want us to get another one of those,” said senior linebacker William Russell, pointing towards one of Catholic High’s state championship banners. “It’s my last year, so we’ve got to make it happen. I know that we have a lot of young players, but we really want it this year.”
Russell, who was named to the District 7-2A All-District first team last year, said that the team’s struggles last season can be blamed on players expecting someone else to step up in big moments.
“I feel like with all the seniors and all the talent that we had last season, we really underperformed,” he said. “We relied too much on thinking that other people were going to make a play, like K.K. (Reno). Everyone was always waiting for K.K. to score, but I feel like this year we’re going to accept that it’s our own responsibility to perform and it’s our time to shine.”
For Russell, his two previous seasons on the varsity team have helped him develop as a top player on both sides of the ball.
“We all need to step up, every single one of us,” he said. “Those two years of starting varsity have really prepared me for this year. I’ve known (my teammates) for basically my entire life, and I’m finally getting to take the field with all of them. We’re losing 9 starters on defense, but finally getting to play with all of those guys is a great feeling.”
Playing on defense as both a linebacker and a strong safety last season, Russell developed his game to a high level and is ready to take on a leadership role as well this season.
“From the position that I was playing last year, it wasn’t so much my leadership that was needed last year as my performances,” Russell explained. “I was playing both in the box and in coverage, so I feel like that really helped me develop for this year. I’ve got all my coverages down, I know all the stunts, so I feel like I’m really well prepared.”
Russell will once again play both sides of the ball for the Panthers.
“I’m going to be playing mostly strong-side linebacker, more to the passing strength,” he said of his new role on defense. “I’ll be in the box less than the other two, and I’ll still play a little bit of safety this year as well as tight end. I got a few touches in preseason, and with my bigger role as tight end I think I’m going to get a lot of passes and maybe score.”
As far as personal goals, Russell said that making the All-State first team was a must, along with one important stat that he has set for himself.
“I don’t know what the record is, but I know that Chris Landry had 91 tackles in a season and I want to break that,” he said. “I want at least 95.”
As Russell prepares to begin his senior season, his options to continue his athletic career at the next level are still limited. Despite receiving some interest, Russell said that he isn't sure if he is too interested in continuing with football past high school.
“I’ve had a couple of schools show interest,” he said. “I don’t know how interested I am in continuing to play, but I’m still looking and not turning anything down.”
Russell currently has a 3.91 GPA, with a full schedule of honors and dual-enrollment classes.
The Panthers will begin their 2022 football season with a week 1 home contest against Vermilion Catholic on September 2.