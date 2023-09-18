There is no denying the toughness of the Catholic High football team. On Friday at home, the Panthers once again rallied from a deficit to win their second straight game.
In Week 2, CHS trailed Parkview Baptist at the half before claiming the win. On Friday, the Panthers overcame an early 11-0 deficit to Erath. Quarterback Luke Landry threw for two TDs, and Marques Austin and Devin Mouton each ran for a score as the Panthers prevailed 25-23.
"I'd rather not have to do that," CHS coach Matt Desormeaux said of the consecutive comeback victories. "I told the guys they've given me some gray hairs. A win is a win, though, no matter how ugly."
"We were a little sloppy early with some self-inflicted wounds, but our kids played hard."
EHS quarterback Lynkon Romero scored on a 7-yard run with Brayden Landry tacking on a two-point conversion to put the Bobcats up 8-0 in the first quarter. Peyton Pickens' 34-yard field goal made it 11-0 in the second quarter.
Mouton, a 6-foot-0, 205-pound senior, ran for a 20-yard score, followed by a two-yard TD run by Marques Austin for a 12-11 CHS lead at the half.
Mouton carried six times for 30 yards. Austin led all rushers with 118 yards on 16 attempts.
"Austin did a great job finding the hole and hitting it hard," said Desormeaux, who will have two talented tailbacks when Javon Brown returns from injury.
Quarterback Luke Landry took over in the second half, rushing for a score and throwing for another. He threw a 31-yard TD pass to Jaiden Mitchell in the third quarter, then kept for a two-yard score in the fourth.
Landry completed 13 of 21 passes for 193 yards and rushed five times for 20 yards. Mitchell caught four passes for 68 yards, followed by Jake Wyman (2-42), Joseph LeBlanc (3-41), Gavin Roy (3-35) and Layton Mitchell (1-7).
"There is always room for improvement, but Luke is playing really well week in and week out," Desormeaux said. "He's making good decisions.
"Jaiden has been working on his route-running. He was a little sloppy earlier in the year. The one thing no one notices is his blocking effort when it's not a pass. His effort there has been much better, getting blocks and battling until the whistle."
Romero and Landon Lemaire each scored on a two-yard run in the second half for EHS (0-3). The CHS defense, led by Chris Green, Thomas Beaulieu and Bennett Woodring, held the Bobcats to 64 yards rushing. Owen Morris and Tristan Lewis each had an interception.
"We didn't tackle well in the early going," Desormeaux said. "We settled down and played like we're supposed to."
The Panthers (2-1) host Class 4A Leesville (2-1) and junior tailback Xavier Ford on Friday. Ford, who is related to former LSU tailback Michael Ford, has rushed for 748 yards on 95 carries with six TDs.