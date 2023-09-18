There is no denying the toughness of the Catholic High football team. On Friday at home, the Panthers once again rallied from a deficit to win their second straight game.

In Week 2, CHS trailed Parkview Baptist at the half before claiming the win. On Friday, the Panthers overcame an early 11-0 deficit to Erath. Quarterback Luke Landry threw for two TDs, and Marques Austin and Devin Mouton each ran for a score as the Panthers prevailed 25-23.



