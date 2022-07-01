Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Catholic High School’s Geaux Big summer camps continued this week, featuring a dance camp and a basketball shooting and ball handling clinic.

The dance camp provided campers aged 3 and up a chance to learn dance routines, create arts and crafts, and play games, all under the supervision of the Catholic High dance team members and coaches.

The basketball skills clinic was offered to players ages 10-16 and allowed attendees to receive one-on-one instruction from Catholic High basketball team coaches.

Only one event remains for Geaux Big summer camps. The CHS softball camp will be held from July 8-10 and will last from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. each day.

Anyone wishing to sign up can do so at https://pantherden.geauxbigred.com/product/chs-camp-offerings-for-the-summer-of-2022 or visit the Catholic High Athletics page on Facebook.



Tags