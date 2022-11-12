The only two Teche-area volleyball teams to make the LHSAA State Tournament this year both were eliminated in their opening games.
Catholic High, who entered the tournament as the No. 10 seed following a 25-14 season, faced off against defending Division III champs Archbishop Hannan.
After dropping the first two sets by a score of 25-11, head coach Gary Westcott made the decision to try out a new lineup for the final set, which the Lady Panthers narrowly lost 25-22.
“We actually changed the whole lineup around,” Westcott said of the change between set two and set three. “We kind of ran more of a 5-1 instead of a 6-2 and had our setters alternating front row and back row. I brought in a different outside hitter with a different defensive specialist, so we changed the lineup around. We had never practiced that lineup before so I’m extremely proud of how the girls adapted and adjusted. We felt like we had to make a change, it was 25-11 in both sets, and they were just in system and rhythm the whole time. I was trying to just get different matchups and different kids swinging. It worked. We were right there with them and kept it extremely close. A couple of plays could’ve gone our way and changed the outcome.”
Westcott said that Hannan, who entered the playoffs as the No. 2 seed, were a difficult opponent to face, especially so early in the tournament.
“I give a lot of credit to Archbishop Hannan, they’re not the two-time defending champions for nothing,” he said. “They’re extremely talented and they’re one of the best teams that we’ve played all year, for sure. The top six are all so good, it just depends who you play. I wasn’t scared of playing anybody, but we knew that we would have to come out and execute and play our best game, and we didn’t. I give a lot of credit to Archbishop Hannan for causing us a lot of issues. They played lights out, extremely well.”
Catholic High’s three seniors, Olivia Cestia, Madilyn Clause and Laura Lipari, all performed extremely well in the game against Hannan. Westcott praised not just their performances on the court, but also their work as leaders on the team.
“For the seniors, this is the third time in their four years that they’ve come to the state championship. They set the tone and have changed the culture of this program and they did an excellent job,” Westcott explained. “I’m extremely proud of them. They played their hearts out and I didn’t see any body language dropping, no tears flowing, they just went out there to give it everything that they’ve got and they fought until the very last point. I’m extremely proud as a coach.”
The biggest change for the Lady Panthers this season was the voluntary move up to Division III this season. While Westcott said it was nice to win a district championship this year, the decision looks to be a mistake in hindsight.
“I thought it was the right choice at the beginning, not knowing that everybody else would want to move up as well,” he said of the move from Division IV. “It sounded like the right thing to do but when everyone else moved it up looked like the wrong thing. It put us as district champs, which we haven’t been in several years, however it made it a really tough draw when we got here. In Division IV, I think we could’ve probably made it to the semifinals or maybe the finals. In hindsight, we probably made the wrong decision but at the time it was the right call.”
Madison Broussard led the Catholic High offense with 7 kills, 1 block and 2 digs against Archbishop Hannan. Saniya Raheem (4 kills, 1 ace, 3 digs), Laura Lipari (8 assists, 5 digs) and Madilyn Clause (11 digs) also impressed.
In Division V, No. 5 seed Episcopal of Acadiana drew a familiar face in the quarter finals: Ascension Episcopal School of Youngsville.
The two teams faced off against one another in the regular season this year, with ESA coming away as the victor following a fierce four-set match. The reunion at the state tournament was another back-and-forth battle, with the Lady Falcons unable to go the distance.
After giving up the first set 25-20, ESA answered back with a dominant 25-15 performance. Set three went to Ascension 25-19, but the Lady Falcons pulled out an impressive 25-17 win in the fourth set to keep the game going. After a battle where neither team looked able to pull away from the other, ESA was eventually defeated 15-13 to end the season.
Head coach Sara Robicheaux said that she knew that Ascension would capitalize on any mistakes that her team made.
“I knew it was going to be one way or the other and they did exactly what we had talked about all week in practice,” she said. “We knew they were going to wait for us to make the mistakes, that’s how they won the first game. We did our best to prepare them, but it’s different when you’re under the big lights. We’ve still got a pretty young team, so it was nice to know that we prepared them for whatever was going to happen. It stings, it’s not fun.”
Robicheaux said that a pattern emerged during the game that raised concerns for her team going into the final set.
“We lost every single set that we received, and we received in that fifth set” she explained. “I didn’t like my matchups but I liked the hitters that I had going first, so it was a hard decision to make. They worked hard, both sides worked extremely hard and that’s what we wanted from the beginning.”
The Lady Falcons fielded a young team this year, with their most experienced starters being juniors. Robicheaux said that with their experience, her team will be challenging for the state title next year.
“Right out of the gate when we finished the game, we knew that we were winning state next year. There’s been no other choice for us and the work starts tomorrow,” she said matter-of-factly. “One of my stats leaders in almost every single aspect was my eighth grader, outside hitter Avery Monica. Her first time under the big lights and she was amazing. All of them are going to do a good job and we will be getting our entire lineup back next year.”
Junior hitter Camille Kane led the team’s offense with 17 kills. Junior setter Anna Breaux finished the game with an impressive 28 assists against Ascension. Avery Monica had top stats in nearly all categories, finishing the game with 7 kills, 2 blocks, 3 aces and 29 digs.