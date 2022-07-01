Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Catholic High School cheerleading team participated in a cheer camp hosted by the Universal Cheerleaders Association.

Both the high school and middle school teams finished the camp with numerous awards, including the Top Banana award for most spirited on day 3 of the camp.

Varsity

• Spirit Stick Daily

• Blue Ribbon — Sideline and Cheer Evaluations

• Blue ribbon — Camp Routine Evaluations

• Jump off semi finalist — Phoebe

• Jump off finalist — Zoie

• UCA All Americans — Phoebe, Zoie, and Kynnedi

• UCA Pin It Forward Award — Kynnedi, Lauryn, Kaitlyn, and Phoebe

• 1st in Cheer

• 2nd in Sideline

• Gameday Champions

• UCA Staff Tryout Invite- Phoebe, Zoie, and Kynnedi

Middle School

• Spirit Stick Daily

• Blue Ribbon — Sideline and Cheer Evaluations

• Blue ribbon — Camp Routine Evaluations

•J ump off semi finalist — Mary and Amelia

• Jump off finalist — Khloe

• UCA All Americans — Khloe, Mary, and Amelia

• UCA Pin It Forward Award — Tinsley

• 1st Cheer

• 2nd Camp Routine

• Gameday Champions



Tags