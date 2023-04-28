If the Westgate Tigers had dreams of securing the Class 4A three-peat at the LHSAA Outdoor Track and Field State Meet next month, they’re quickly becoming a reality.
At the Region II-4A meet at Cecilia High on Friday, the Tigers took home several bronze, silver and gold medals and, more importantly, secured appearances at next week’s state meet for several athletes.
Senior short-distance expert Mekhi Boutte once again dominated the competition, picking up first-place finishes in the 100-meters, 200-meters and 400-meters. Boutte also competed in the 4x200-meter relay, which finished in second place with a time of 1:27.01.
Dedrick Latulas retained his title as jumpmaster with gold medal performances in both the long jump and triple jump. Latulas also punched his ticket to state in the 110-meter hurdles, where he placed 3rd with a time of 15.37.
To advance to the state meet, athletes must place 3rd or better at the regional competition. Full results from Westgate is as follows:
Place, Name, Time/Distance
Boys 100m
1 Mekhi Boutte 10.63
Girls 100m
11 Ky'lien Simon 13.24
Boys 110m Hurdles
2 Armi'dre Evans 14.91
3 Dedrick Latulas 15.37
Boys 200m
1 Mekhi Boutte 21.47
Boys 300m Hurdles
1 Armi'dre Evans 38.79
Boys 400m
1 Mekhi Boutte 47.82
6 Khylon Antoine 51.70
Boys High Jump
7 Bryant Leon 6-00.00
10 Sukaric Mitchell 5-08.00
Boys Long Jump
1 Dedrick Latulas 22-11.00
Girls Long Jump
6 Ma'Kiya Fontenette 16-05.25
Boys Pole Vault
5 Monty Keoyothy 10-06.00
Boys Shot Put
10 Jamon Lee 40-05.50
Boys Triple Jump
1 Dedrick Latulas 46-01.50
4 Bryant Leon 43-09.25
Girls Triple Jump
10 Ma'Kiya Fontenette 32-06.25
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
8 B. Le, A. George, M. Fontenette, K. Simon, T. Lewis, A. Quetel 51.12
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay
2 A. Porter, M. Boutte, D. Latulas, K. Antoine, A. Evans, A. Eugene 1:27.01
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
3 A. Porter, A. Evans, D. Hypolite, K. Antoine, B. Raymond, B. Leon 3:26.43
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
15 K. Daniels, A. Frank, J. Mouton, K. Simon, J. Wilson, A. Johnson 5:06.39