Evan Simon’s fourth quarter interception capped a phenomenal Loreauville performance when they faced off against district rival Catholic High on Thursday night.

The Tigers entered the game with a 4-4 (2-1) record, coming off a 24-0 loss to Ascension Episcopal in District 8-2A play. The Panthers began the season with a four-game losing streak, but have since bounced back to secure victories over Eunice, Ascension, and Delcambre to move to 3-5 this season.



