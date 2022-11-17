UL Volleyball
LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Volleyball middle blocker Cami Hicks earned second team honors on the 2022 All-Sun Belt Conference Volleyball team which was released by the league office on Tuesday (November 15, 2022).

Hicks, who ranked Top 5 in the Sun Belt in blocks both overall and in conference play during the 2022 regular season, has recorded a personal single-season best of 94 blocks (1.03 per set) – her second straight season with 80-plus blocks.



