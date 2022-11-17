LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Volleyball middle blocker Cami Hicks earned second team honors on the 2022 All-Sun Belt Conference Volleyball team which was released by the league office on Tuesday (November 15, 2022).
Hicks, who ranked Top 5 in the Sun Belt in blocks both overall and in conference play during the 2022 regular season, has recorded a personal single-season best of 94 blocks (1.03 per set) – her second straight season with 80-plus blocks.
The sophomore was one of only five players across the Sun Belt to average over one block per set in conference play. In SBC matches, Hicks accumulated 56 blocks over 54 sets played (1.04 per set).
Throughout the season the Carthage (Texas) High product threw up multiple blocks in all but two of her 24 appearances, the total number of stuffs reaching five or more on six occasions.
Hicks was named Sun Belt's Defensive Player of the Week on September 20 for her efforts in posting 15 blocks over seven sets (2.1 per set) to lead Louisiana's defensive efforts in an undefeated run through the TCU Horned Frog Invitational which included six blocks in a sweep of Alabama.
Against Sun Belt foes, Hicks accrued an impressive .389 hitting percentage as she landed a kill on nearly half of her attempts (82 kills over 167 total attacks).
Hicks becomes the third All-Sun Belt performer of the Kristi Gray era, joining 2021 honorees Kelsey Bennett and Coco Gillett. She picks up the first all-conference award of her collegiate career.
It's the sixth consecutive season (2017-22) Louisiana placed at least one honoree on the All-Sun Belt Team. The total number of All-Sun Belt selections in program history grew to 31.
The 2022 All-Sun Belt postseason awards were voted on by the league's 14 head coaches.
UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA
Louisiana is in Foley, Alabama preparing to compete in the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Volleyball Tournament from Thursday-Sunday, November 17-20 at the Foley Sports Tourism Complex.
The Ragin' Cajuns, the SBC West No. 5 seed, will face a very familiar opponent in the first round on Thursday (Nov. 17) as they are matched up against SBC East No. 4 seed App State in a 7:30 p.m. contest on ESPN Plus.
The winner of the match advances to Friday's quarterfinal round against SBC West No. 1 seed Texas State at 7:30 p.m.
The Sun Belt Volleyball Tournament features cashless ticketing. Tickets must be purchased online in advance through the Foley Sports Tourism Box Office or on-site. Tickets are sold on a daily basis and are $10 per day for adults and $5 per day for children ages 12 and under. Students of Sun Belt Conference institutions are admitted free with a valid student ID.