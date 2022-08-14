Purchase Access

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – The Louisiana Tech men's basketball team overcame some adversity both on and off the court on Thursday evening, pulling out an 87-80 victory over the LPB Blue All-Stars inside the Mario Morales Coliseum.

While cruising along in the charter bus on the way to the arena, a flat tire only a couple of miles from the destination derailed the team's expected arrival time.



