RUSTON – Louisiana Tech head coach Talvin Hester announced his first signing class on Thursday with the addition of four new Bulldogs that will be part of the 2022-23 roster.
The group includes two transfers, 6-foot-8 forward Dravon Mangum and 6-foot-6 guard Quandre Bullock, and two prep stars, 6-foot-11 forward Pierre Geneste and 6-foot-3 guard Jordan Crawford.
Mangum spent the past two years at Radford where he saw action in 55 games while making 36 starts. He totaled 451 points for the Highlanders, averaging 8.2 points per game while shooting 40.6 percent from the field, 32.4 percent from three and 75.4 percent from the foul line.
"Dravon is an extremely versatile basketball player with great length," said Hester. "He brings great experience to our locker room. We are excited to have him here at LA Tech."
As a redshirt junior this past season, he appeared in all 29 games scoring 207 points and pulling down 104 rebounds. He was a top contributor in 2020-21 as well, tying for the second-most minutes on the team while averaging 9.4 points to go along with 4.1 boards per contest.
The Roxboro, North Carolina native began his collegiate career at Charlotte where as a true freshman in 2018-19 he saw action in 29 contests (13 starts) while averaging 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds for the 49ers.
Bullock was a First Team All-Region selection at Angelina College this past season. He played in 29 games for the Roadrunners while averaging 17.4 points per game, which ranked second in Region XIV in scoring.
"We are excited to add Quandre to the Bulldog Family," said Hester. "He is an explosive athlete that plays extremely well in the open court. We love his length and ability to defend multiple positions."
The Franklinton, North Carolina native had nine 20+ scoring performances at Angelina College, including a season-high 30 against Jacksonville College. He shot 50.7 percent from the field, 35.0 percent from three and 70.1 percent from the foul line. He also averaged 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, registering 10 double-doubles.
Bullock transferred to Angelina College from Triton College where he saw limited action. He prepped at Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Originally from Haiti, Geneste has played his prep basketball in Los Angeles, California at Ribet Academy and Prolific Prep, programs that ranked in the top 10 in California and in the nation.
"We are extremely excited to have Pierre joining our team," said Hester. "He has great positional length and is an elite shot blocker. His ability to move defensively at his size, as well as his ability to run the floor, gives him tremendous potential. His best basketball is ahead of him and we look forward to seeing him realize his full potential as a member of the Bulldog Family."
Most recently, Geneste was a CIF Olympic All-League player at Heritage Christian where he averaged 10 points, 14 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game.
Crawford is a local product out of Simsboro High School where he played five years of varsity basketball, participating in the Class B state championship all five seasons while winning four titles. He was also a member of the 2022 Class B state championship team in track and field.
"Jordan is the final piece to the puzzle and we are incredibly happy with what he brings to our roster," said Hester. "He is a proven winner, winning four basketball state championships. We look forward to being a part of Jordan's continued success both on and off the court."
As a senior for the Tigers, he averaged 15.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 53 percent from the field and 32 percent from beyond the arc. As a result, he was named LSWA Class B Most Outstanding Player, First Team All-State and District MVP.
