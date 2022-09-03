Purchase Access

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Louisiana Tech held the lead through the first 15 minutes, but Missouri tacked on double-digit points in each of the last three quarters to pull away in a 52-24 win on Thursday night at Memorial Stadium.

LA Tech (0-1) had the upper hand in the early going, taking a 3-0 advantage into the second quarter thanks to a 33-yard field goal by Jacob Barnes.



