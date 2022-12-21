Wayne Randall-Bashay
Randall-Bashay isn't a one-trick pony for NISH. 

"He can handle it. He can shoot it. He can finish inside. He just has so much going for him. He's 6-foot-6 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan. He understands the game of basketball and has a high IQ," said head coach Chad Pourciau. 

 BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN

Good basketball teams generally have good chemistry.

The New Iberia Senior High boys basketball team has taken it to a different level.



