Good basketball teams generally have good chemistry.
The New Iberia Senior High boys basketball team has taken it to a different level.
When the undefeated Yellow Jackets aren't on the court, they're almost always together.
"We have nights where we all go to sleep at the same place where we talk about the games and go over the film," junior Wayne Randall-Bashay said.
"If I'm not with my family, I'm with my team. We'll go eat somewhere together. We're always talking about the last game, talking about what we could do better, and what we need to work on."
That dedication has helped NISH to a 9-0 record and the No. 1 Non-Select Division I power rating.
Randall-Bashay, who moved to New Iberia in the fourth grade, has been on the same team with Austin Delahoussaye, Kylan Dugas, Christian Walker and Jayden Westley for several years. The group's dream - a state championship - is something they've talked about since those elementary school years.
"We've been wanting this since the start," Randall-Bashay said. "We know this could be our year."
Randall-Bashay played significant minutes, averaging seven points and seven rebounds as a freshman on a team that reached the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.
Last season, he averaged 11 points and eight rebounds for a team that went 29-8 and reached the quarterfinals as No. 4 seed. He's upped the ante this season, averaging 18 points and 11 boards with a season-high 30 points in Friday's win over Catholic High.
"I've been working hard and my stats have skyrocketed," said Randall-Bashay, who scored 28 points in a win over Rayne. "My point guard (Delahoussaye) gets me open. With the chemistry and brotherhood we have, we know what each other is going to do before we even do it."
NISH coach Chad Pourciau raves about his big man's versatility. Randall-Bashay is easily the squad's tallest player, but he doesn't just post up down low.
"Wayne is such a talented player," Pourciau said. "He can handle it. He can shoot it. He can finish inside. He just has so much going for him. He's 6-foot-6 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan. He understands the game of basketball and has a high IQ."
Randall-Bashay's long-term goal is to play at Louisiana Tech and major in mechanical engineering. His immediate goal, of course, is a state championship.
What will it take for that to happen?
"We're going to have to rebound better with all five guys on the glass at all times," he said. "And keep our attitudes the same."
The mental aspect shouldn't be a problem with a group that leads by committee.
"Any of us can be a leader at any time," Randall-Bashay said. "If anybody has a bad game, someone else will pick it up. That's what is different about this team. We have more scoring threats."