New Iberia Senior High was unable to mount a comeback after falling behind 17-0 in the opening minutes of their District 3-5A home game against Barbe.
The Yellow Jacket defense started the game well, holding the Bucs to a field goal on their first drive, but a bad handoff by the NISH quarterback resulted in Barbe recovering the fumble deep in the NISH half. A short run from the 1-yard line gave Barbe their first touchdown of the night, but the problems weren’t finished for the struggling home team.
A second fumble by NISH was recovered by Barbe and quickly returned for another touchdown, leaving the Yellow Jackets trailing 17-0 with just under six minutes left in the first quarter.
Head coach Josh Lierman said that the team wasn’t ready to play when they took the field on Friday, but accepted that the blame lies with him.
“I don’t think we were ready to play and that falls on me,” he said. “I have to have these guys ready to play and ready to go every single Friday night. I’ll take the blame for that. It’s homecoming, but everybody has a homecoming, you know? That’s on me.”
The Yellow Jackets were slow to bounce back from their early onslaught from Barbe, but by the second quarter the NISH team started to look more like themselves. A big catch by senior receiver Christian Walker in a precarious fourth down situation kept NISH’s drive alive, and a 9-yard quarterback rush by junior Allen Hamilton gave the Yellow Jackets their first points of the night.
NISH’s offense added two additional touchdowns, a 2-yard run by Shange Charles and another quarterback keeper from Hamilton, but the Bucs’ offense proved too difficult to stop as they ended the night with a 52-19 win.
Lierman said that his team displayed their resilience spirit by continuing to play hard after going behind in the first quarter.
“They’re resilient kids and I think they can bounce back, but I don’t care who you are, when you give up 17 points that’s tough to come back from,” he explained. “In the first 4 minutes we’re down 17-0 and that’s tough, but they fought. They played hard and that’s what we asked them to do.”
A bright spot on the NISH team was sophomore running back Shange Charles, who has continued to improve as the season progresses. Charles rushed for 131 yards from 27 carries and 1 touchdown, and kept several Yellow Jacket drives alive with his ability to continue to gain ground after contact. Lierman said that Charles is already a good player, but will be even better as he continues to learn and grow.
“Shange is a really good back, and he’s young,” Lierman said. “He has the intangibles of a really good back: good vision and he never gets tackled back, he’s always falling forwards. Shanga is good now and he is going to be even better.”
Despite the team’s poor record so far (1-6, 1-4 in district) the Yellow Jackets are showing signs of improvement. Lierman said that he didn’t enter into the job with expectations for the team’s record, instead choosing to focus on how the team is growing week after week.
“I didn't really have expectations as far as wins and losses, I just had expectations that we continue to get better every week and I think we’re doing that,” he said. “It’s hard to see sometimes from the score, but we’re doing things better now than we were in Week 1 and that’s hard to do.”
In addition to the support he’s receiving from the team, Lierman has also received the wholehearted support of the school and boosters. The Yellow Jackets entered the field for their homecoming contest under a brand new tunnel, purchased by the booster club for several thousand dollars.
“I think we have support (from the team and the school) and that’s shown by them playing hard,” Lierman explained. “We just have to keep building. It isn’t going to happen overnight, we have to keep grinding and keep playing hard and it’ll turn at some point in time. Football is great because it’s not about you, it’s about doing something for other people which is what you want in life, period. You're playing for that guy that’s next to you and we’re learning how to do that.”
The Yellow Jackets will hit the road for their Week 8 contest against Comeaux on Friday. The Spartans are 0-7 so far this season, and the game will be a must-win if the Yellow Jackets wish to have a chance to make the playoffs this season.