New Iberia Senior High was unable to mount a comeback after falling behind 17-0 in the opening minutes of their District 3-5A home game against Barbe.

The Yellow Jacket defense started the game well, holding the Bucs to a field goal on their first drive, but a bad handoff by the NISH quarterback resulted in Barbe recovering the fumble deep in the NISH half. A short run from the 1-yard line gave Barbe their first touchdown of the night, but the problems weren’t finished for the struggling home team.



Tags