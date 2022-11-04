Duck-Stamp-winner-2023
The 2023 Louisiana Duck Stamp Contest winner.

 La. Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries

Buck Spencer of Junction City, Oregon, has won the 2023 Louisiana Waterfowl Conservation Stamp Competition sponsored by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF). The annual contest, in its 35th year, determines the image on what is commonly called the Louisiana Duck Stamp.

Bufflehead was the species selected for this year’s contest. Spencer’s painting features a bufflehead pair swimming on a still waterbody.



