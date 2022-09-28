Brett Favre
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre is at the center of a controversy surrounding the improper use of welfare funds in Mississippi.

 Mark Konezny/NFL

JACKSON, Mississippi – Former Gov. Phil Bryant has publicly produced dozens of text messages in an attempt to prove he was unaware that former NFL quarterback Brett Favre was using welfare money for his volleyball project.

The court documents filed Friday come within a court battle between Bryant and the attorney for nonprofit founder Nancy New over whether Bryant should have to produce any more of his communication regarding the welfare-funded volleyball stadium.



