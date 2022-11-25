LSWA

Lafayette writer and editor Bruce Brown and longtime New Orleans Times-Picayune prep writer Lori Lyons have been selected for the 2022 Distinguished Service Award in Sports Journalism from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.

 LSWA

NATCHITOCHES – Two transformational and highly-decorated figures in the state’s sports journalism field, Lafayette writer and editor Bruce Brown and longtime New Orleans Times-Picayune prep writer Lori Lyons, have been selected for the 2022 Distinguished Service Award in Sports Journalism from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.

The duo will be inducted in the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame next July 29, LSWA president Raymond Partsch III and Hall of Fame chairman Doug Ireland announced Wednesday.



Tags