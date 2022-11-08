UL Hoops
Ben Massey

LAFAYETTE – Jordan Brown picked up where he left off from last season, scoring a game-high 26 points and grabbing nine rebounds while five players finished in double figures as the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns rolled to a 106-55 win over Centenary College in the 2022-23 season-opener on Monday at the Cajundome.

Jalen Dalcourt came off the bench to score 13 points for Louisiana (1-0) with Greg Williams, Jr., adding 11 and the tandem of Themus Fulks and Chancellor White 10. Joe Charles grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds as the Ragin' Cajuns never trailed as they limited Centenary to 19-for-67 (28.4 percent) from the floor and held a 49-29 advantage on the glass.



