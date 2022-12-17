YOUNGSVILLE - St. Martinville Senior High bounced back from a first round loss to Patterson on Thursday to thump Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy 63-31 in the Southside Tournament on Friday.
The Tigers will meet district rival Abbeville in the fifth-place game at 3:30 P.M. Saturday.
In his third game back with the team Friday, Harvey Broussard scored 19 points for the Tigers (5-6). Jaylon Jones chipped in 10 points, while JayVyn Duncan and Jevion Sam added nine apiece.
The Tigers took a 9-4 lead at the end of the first quarter, then expanded it to 20-6 at the half. LRCA, also the Tigers, has a 1-11 record.
Broussard returned to action last week against Northside. The 6-foot-4 senior, a University of Memphis football commitment, spent the first few weeks of the basketball season recuperating from a long gridiron campaign that saw the Tigers reach the non-select Division II quarterfinals.
"He's working himself back into football shape," SMSH coach Ihmaru Jones said of Broussard. "I wish we had more practices scheduled. He missed a week where we had a lot of practices when he was getting back to 100% health from football."
Most local prep programs don't practice as often during the extended school vacation for the holidays.
In SMSH's loss to Patterson in the first round of the Southside Tournament, Broussard scored 13 points with nine rebounds, three steals and two blocks.
"Harvey is a big help," Jones said. "He crashes the boards. He can pull up, get to his spot and knock down some jump shots. It's going to help down the stretch."
Duncan paced the Tigers against Patterson with 20 points. Sam added 10 points.
The Tigers led Patterson 14-12 after one quarter and maintained a 26-24 halftime lead. Duncan nailed his first two shots and scored seven points in the first quarter. Sam began the second quarter 4-for-4 from the field.
Patterson (3-3) began the third quarter with an 11-0 run and never looked back. Khylin Brooks (13 points), Carlos Brooks (11) and Kendall Francis (10) were double-digit scorers for the Lumberbacks, who lost to Zachary 60-36 on Friday.
"I want to see our shooting percentage go up, especially when we're getting open mid-range jump shots," Jones said after the Patterson game. "We have an offense designed to make mid-range shots, but we're not making them.
"And I want to eliminate the turnovers. We had a lot of turnovers from not being mentally ready to play."
Next week, the Tigers travel to New Iberia Senior High (9-0) on Tuesday and Cecilia (4-3) on Wednesday.
Abbeville, which lost 70-37 to Zachary on Thursday, got past Northside 53-52 on Friday.
The SMSH/Abbeville game will pit two District 5-3A rivals against each other.
Several of the Wildcats' top basketball players - such as Chad Nolan, Jaysen Shelvin and Tezarron Stewart - double as football stars.