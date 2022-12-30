ST. MARTINVILLE - On Thursday at the Darrel Mitchell, Sr. Holiday Classic at St. Martinville Senior High, the host Tigers and the Breaux Bridge Tigers couldn't settle things in regulation.
It took an overtime period for Breaux Bridge to outlast the Tigers 51-49 in the semifinals.
Breaux Bridge (8-5) was in control early. The visitors took a 13-4 lead in the first quarter with power forward Daylon Perrodin cashing in twice near the basket.
Kialen Phillips was 4-for-4 from the floor in the second quarter, which ended with BBHS up 23-20. Harvey Broussard and JayVyn Duncan helped the Tigers cut into the deficit. Broussard drained two 3-pointers from the same spot in the left-hand corner, and Duncan scored six second-quarter points.
SMSH (7-9) claimed a 30-27 lead in the third. Delian Mallery scored five points, highlighted by a 3-pointer that bounced around the rim before settling into the net.
Late in the fourth quarter with BBHS up 42-40, Konner Wiltz forced a turnover, which led to a pair of Jarron Jones free throws that sent the game into overtime. Jones' only points were crucial points.
"Jones came through in the clutch," Coach Jones said. "I expect that from him. He's done that before. I was confident with him up there."
Fontenette hit another 3 in OT, but BBHS sank five free throws to advance to the finals vs. New Iberia.
"St. Martinville has a great team," BBHS coach Kevin Wiltz said. "I know they had a kid (Jevion Sam) out with an injury, but they still fought hard. It's a rivalry game, so anything can happen.
Phillips scored 18 points, followed by Perrodin (12) and Javieun Williams (11), who made 3-of-4 free throws in OT.
"Towards the end, Javieun hit some big free throws that finally got us over the top," Wiltz said. We continued to play defense and work hard."
Duncan and Broussard each scored 16 points for the Tigers. With Sam sidelined, SMSH got timely contributions from Wiltz, Fontenette and Jones.
"I applaud our effort," said Coach Jones, who talked about Wiltz's hustle. "That's why he was in there. I know the type of effort he's going to give. He's going to give his all."
Fontenette, who recently returned from an ankle injury, gives the Tigers another threat from the perimeter.