SPORTS DIRECTOR
Lake Charles -- The New Iberia Senior High School Boys basketball team has capped off one of the best seasons in history by advancing to the state championship game for the first time ever.
After a sluggish start against No. 4 Walker, the Yellow Jackets composed themselves enough to enter the halftime break with just a one-point deficit.
After leveling the score as the fourth quarter ticked down, NISH held on to the tie to force the game into overtime.
The Yellow Jackets controlled the tempo, burning through half of the period with excellent ball movement.
With control of the ball, and the game, NISH converted several crucial free throws to pull away from Walker and seal a 47-43 victory on Thursday evening.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Receive the digital, interactive PDF of the newspaper in your inbox. Delivered right as the newspaper goes to print on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.