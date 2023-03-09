NISH postgame
BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN

Lake Charles -- The New Iberia Senior High School Boys basketball team has capped off one of the best seasons in history by advancing to the state championship game for the first time ever.

After a sluggish start against No. 4 Walker, the Yellow Jackets composed themselves enough to enter the halftime break with just a one-point deficit.



