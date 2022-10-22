Tom Brady is no stranger to controversy, but it seems he may have bitten off more than he can chew when he compared the NFL season to a military deployment during an interview with NBA superstar Kevin Durant.
“I almost look at a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military, and it’s like, ‘Man, here I go again,’ said the six-time Superbowl winner. “There’s only one way to do it. ... The reality is you can really only be authentic to yourself, right?”
Backlash to Brady’s comments were quick to rocket up the trending topics page on Twitter as fans and haters alike called the Tampa Bay Buccaneer QB out for his insensitive remarks.
“This man is pathetic,” said user IAmMeJustDom. “You’re a millionaire who throws a football. You have no idea what surviving is. Go back to your 10 bedroom, 6 bathroom house. Where you have 5 cars and cry a little you spoiled a-- brat.”
User American Veteran (@amvetsupport) agreed, adding “Tom Brady says he looks at the football season like he is on the military and going away on deployment. Really Tom? You never served a day, so staying in a five star hotel, eating anything you want and talking to family every day is not the same, you clown.”
The outrage comes as the NFL is already dealing with perceptions of declining viewership, with many citing the protests during the playing of the National Anthem as a major cause of their departure.
While the official numbers don’t show a decline in fans tuning in (121 million people watched the opening weekend games this season), there has been a growing number of fans that don’t feel that they can identify with the players they watch on Sunday.
Brady was quick to issue an apology, stating that he used “very poor choice of words”.
“Earlier this week I made a statement about playing football and the military,” Brady said. “It was a very poor choice of words. I just want to express that to any sentiments out there that people may have taken in a certain way, so I apologize.
“In the end, we play a game and the military is defending our country,” Brady added. “It’s two very different things, and I shouldn’t have made the comparison.”