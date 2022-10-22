Tom Brady
Tom Brady has apologized for his comments comparing the NFL season to a military deployment, adding that he used a “very poor choice of words”.

 buccaneers.com

Tom Brady is no stranger to controversy, but it seems he may have bitten off more than he can chew when he compared the NFL season to a military deployment during an interview with NBA superstar Kevin Durant.

“I almost look at a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military, and it’s like, ‘Man, here I go again,’ said the six-time Superbowl winner. “There’s only one way to do it. ... The reality is you can really only be authentic to yourself, right?”



